ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Pets & Animals
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
NJ.com

Wildwood beach drag race cancelled due to weather following previous weekend’s deadly H2oi pop-up car rally

UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, organizers of The Race of Gentlemen announced this weekend’s annual race had been cancelled. Less than a week after the streets of Wildwood were taken over by an unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two dead and at least two injured, the city was gearing up to welcome thousands of people and their cars for another automotive event — this one a beachfront drag race.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Great Pumpkin#Local Life#The Zoo#Travel Info#What To Do#The Cape May Zoo
987thecoast.com

Plenty of Rain Coming to Jersey Shore Courtesy of Ian

Up to four inches of rain is possible in Cape May County courtesy of the remnants of Ian. The National Weather Service is calling for gusty winds along the coastline, with plenty of rain on the way. Much of the summer has been spent under near-drought conditions in our area. There is the possibility for minor to moderate tidal flooding, with the prime threat being Monday.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pets
fox29.com

Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded

BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Third Probable Case of West Nile Virus Detected in Camden County

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has detected the third probable case of West Nile Virus in a Gloucester Township resident. On Sept. 26, laboratory test results were positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) and have been reported to the Department of Health and Human Services. Based on those test results an investigation has been initiated by the department.
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy