Egg Harbor Township NJ Cat Rescue’s Annual Fundraising Event to be a Real ‘Meow Mixer’
Life Improvement for Cats and Kittens in Egg Harbor Township, also known as LICK, is throwing a party this weekend to benefit the sanctuary that gives homeless felines a new lease on life. LICK Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, serving Atlantic County since '96, is a beyond wonderful local organization that...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
Cape May, NJ, Police Looking for a Champion With Unique Tattoos
The Cape May Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a theft. Luckily, as has been the case lately, the surveillance cameras in this establishment are pretty good, and clear pictures have been provided. Not to mention, the suspect has some unique tattoos, which were...
The Absolute Last Day of 2022 You Can Get Sam’s Pizza in Wildwood, NJ
Sam's Pizza in Wildwood's closing schedule has been released, and we're telling you the absolute last day of 2022 to get some before you're forced to wait till next summer. How the heck did summer fly by SO fast? I've got to get my booty to Wildwood soon because I've yet to treat myself to a slice of Sam's this year.
Wildwood beach drag race cancelled due to weather following previous weekend’s deadly H2oi pop-up car rally
UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, organizers of The Race of Gentlemen announced this weekend’s annual race had been cancelled. Less than a week after the streets of Wildwood were taken over by an unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two dead and at least two injured, the city was gearing up to welcome thousands of people and their cars for another automotive event — this one a beachfront drag race.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian being felt at the Jersey Shore
It's going to be a rainy and windy next few days at the Jersey shore as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are clearly making their presence felt.
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY ~ Jeep Invasion and OCNJ Half Marathon Set for the Weekend
Jeeps will be displayed on the Boardwalk on Saturday, and runners will take over on Sunday for two traditional events: the Fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion and the OCNJ Half Marathon. About 500Jeepswill roll down the boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 1 and remain on display in lines that stretch from...
Family offers $20K reward for missing father they say has dementia
The family of a man missing since Tuesday is posting fliers and offering a $20,000 reward in an effort to locate him. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped along Route 55 southbound in Vineland.
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
987thecoast.com
Plenty of Rain Coming to Jersey Shore Courtesy of Ian
Up to four inches of rain is possible in Cape May County courtesy of the remnants of Ian. The National Weather Service is calling for gusty winds along the coastline, with plenty of rain on the way. Much of the summer has been spent under near-drought conditions in our area. There is the possibility for minor to moderate tidal flooding, with the prime threat being Monday.
Safety Inspection Along Jersey Shore Follows Death of Two Young NJ Lifeguards
NJDOL Completes Extensive Inspection Program Along the Jersey Shore to Increase Beach Worker Safety.Morristown Minute. Following the Death of Two Young NJ Lifeguards, NJDOL Completes an Extensive Inspection Program Along the Jersey Shore to Increase Beach Worker Safety.
fox29.com
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded
BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
N.J. police were preparing for a wild car show in Wildwood. How did it still turn deadly?
By the time the fog of spent gasoline and burnt rubber had dissipated late Saturday night, two people were dead. The vehicles descended on Wildwood quickly, part of an impromptu car show known as H2oi, H20i, or H2022, and once the mayhem reached a fever pitch, the cars fled just as fast.
camdencounty.com
Third Probable Case of West Nile Virus Detected in Camden County
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has detected the third probable case of West Nile Virus in a Gloucester Township resident. On Sept. 26, laboratory test results were positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) and have been reported to the Department of Health and Human Services. Based on those test results an investigation has been initiated by the department.
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Iconic Atlantic City NJ Restaurant Wants to Find This Dine-and-Dasher to Press Charges [VIDEO]
Dine and DASH? Don't you dare! It happened recently at one of Atlantic City's best-known restaurants, and now the staff wants to find the man to hold him accountable for his actions. The theft, because that's what it was, even if the proof is in someone's stomach, took place at...
sojo1049.com
5-Year-Old Now Stable After Close Call In North Wildwood, NJ, Motel Pool
Law enforcement was called to a motel in North Wildwood to face what, no doubt, is one of the hardest and scariest calls they have to handle. It's always scary when a child is involved. They had to respond to an incident that happened at the Roman Holiday Resort Motel.
