'They're all full:' Asheville police, city give notices to homeless camps along I-240
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville staff and Asheville Police have given notice to several homeless camps on NCDOT property along I-240. According to APD, NCDOT plans to clean up the sites early next week. As of Sept. 30, several tents were set up near Haywood Street and...
Lake Junaluska welcomes Ian evacuees as part of longtime tradition
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — Many are finding refuge from Ian in the mountains of North Carolina. For one community in Haywood County, it's a long-standing tradition. Lake Junaluska leaders say with a mission statement of hospitality, especially to those in need, it's entirely appropriate to put out the welcome mat to Ian evacuees.
Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
Cool, breezy Saturday in store for WNC after Ian; Federal emergency aid approved for NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making its dangerous trip across Cuba, Florida, then South Carolina, Ian downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Remnants from the storm will bring mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, patchy drizzle or spotty showers and breezy conditions to Western North Carolina.
Annual Asheville Quilt Show returns to WNC Ag Center this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 38th annual Asheville Quilt Guild Show is happening this weekend at the Davis Event Center, where 300 quilts from across the country are on display at the WNC Agricultural Center. This is the first time the quilt show, which started Friday, has been held...
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
Smoky Mountain Elk Fest canceled because of Ian, but elk exhibit remains open
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have disrupted plans for the Smoky Mountain Elk Fest planned for this weekend in Maggie Valley. The Haywood County Tourism Development Authority canceled the event because of the storm. But visitors can still learn a lot about elk at...
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
Polk County emergency officials on standby, even as Ian weakens and tracks further east
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Storms and wind from a weaker Ian pounded the Carolinas on Friday. The storm track shifted east, leaving Western North Carolina with some wind and rain. In Polk County, leaders said they’re prepared to handle any problems the storm might bring. Emergency Management...
WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Ian’s winds slow to 65 mph, downgrading the system to a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center says. More than 2.5 million people in Florida are under evacuation orders. Over 30,000 workers are on standby to restore power to the region as soon as it’s safe to do so. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to track into South Carolina Friday, weakening as its remnants track northwest toward Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.
Tryon Police Chief Jeff Arrowood retires, creates scholarship to honor son's memory
TRYON, N.C. (WLOS) — The chief of police in Tryon is stepping into retirement after 30 years of service. A celebration for Jeff Arrowood was held Friday at the Harmon Field log cabin. Arrowood, who began as a patrol officer in 1993, was appointed chief in 2003. Although Arrowood...
Pedestrian dies after crash; Asheville police urge safety precautions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died. The incident happened on McDowell Street at around 10:50 p.m. on September 22. Police say Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the roadway near the 560 block when she was hit by a vehicle.
NC-based disaster relief organization gathering supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There are several ways those in Western North Carolina can help support people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Wednesday morning, volunteers and staff with nonprofit organization Hearts with Hands loaded supplies before heading south. The organization is sending heavy equipment, a full trailer and other...
Ian's uncertain impact disrupts travel plans for many at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hurricane Ian has left uncertainty in its wake for travelers attempting to get to or through Florida -- even in Asheville. As passengers headed to the Asheville Regional Airport Friday, Sept. 30 expecting to board flights or make connections for multiple destinations, they were being told their flights were canceled.
Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
Residents in area still scarred by 2021 deadly flooding keep close eye on Hurricane Ian
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — A little more than a year ago, Haywood County residents dealt with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. One area hit especially hard in the county was Cruso. With Hurricane Ian heading north, residents and first responders are on high alert. Most of the campers...
Ian takes aim at Carolinas with life-threatening flooding, strong winds
WLOS — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threatening flooding and storm surge to the Carolinas on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. advisory. Strong winds are also expected. The storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph at 11 p.m., continues to track...
