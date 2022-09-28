ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Lake Junaluska welcomes Ian evacuees as part of longtime tradition

LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — Many are finding refuge from Ian in the mountains of North Carolina. For one community in Haywood County, it's a long-standing tradition. Lake Junaluska leaders say with a mission statement of hospitality, especially to those in need, it's entirely appropriate to put out the welcome mat to Ian evacuees.
LAKE JUNALUSKA, NC
WLOS.com

Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Education
WLOS.com

Annual Asheville Quilt Show returns to WNC Ag Center this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 38th annual Asheville Quilt Guild Show is happening this weekend at the Davis Event Center, where 300 quilts from across the country are on display at the WNC Agricultural Center. This is the first time the quilt show, which started Friday, has been held...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Ian’s winds slow to 65 mph, downgrading the system to a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center says. More than 2.5 million people in Florida are under evacuation orders. Over 30,000 workers are on standby to restore power to the region as soon as it’s safe to do so. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to track into South Carolina Friday, weakening as its remnants track northwest toward Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pedestrian dies after crash; Asheville police urge safety precautions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died. The incident happened on McDowell Street at around 10:50 p.m. on September 22. Police say Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the roadway near the 560 block when she was hit by a vehicle.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ian's uncertain impact disrupts travel plans for many at Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hurricane Ian has left uncertainty in its wake for travelers attempting to get to or through Florida -- even in Asheville. As passengers headed to the Asheville Regional Airport Friday, Sept. 30 expecting to board flights or make connections for multiple destinations, they were being told their flights were canceled.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

