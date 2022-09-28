Read full article on original website
BBC
Nurses wanted for Staffordshire 'virtual wards'
Up to 95 nurses are needed to staff new "virtual wards" in Staffordshire. The NHS said the project aimed to deliver "hospital-equivalent care to patients" in their own home or another community setting. It added the move would free up hospital beds and help deal with spikes in demand. The...
BBC
Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival
Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham. The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues. The event takes place in a different city...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
PC thanks 'heroes' who helped him on Cornwall to London walk
A policeman has praised "heroes" who have provided him with food and a place to sleep during a charity walk from Cornwall to London using no money. Met Police officer Tom Harrison, 46, has been knocking on over a hundred doors as he treks the country in aid of the British Red Cross' Ukraine appeal. He has raised over £4,000 so far.
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.・
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin on final journey revealed as surf-mad soldier, bodybuilder and teenage underdog
THE pallbearers hailed as heroes for carrying the Queen’s coffin on her final journey included a surf-mad soldier, a bodybuilder and a teenage underdog. Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski and Guardsman Fletcher Cox lined one side of the casket. On the opposite...
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
U.K.・
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Cheetah savages ‘careless’ teen in safari park after he walked into enclosure & was saved by ‘hero’ worker
A CHEETAH has savaged a "careless" teen in a safari park after he walked into the enclosure and was saved by a "hero" worker. The absent-minded male student was visiting Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when he and two pals wandered off the walking path intended to keep visitors safe.
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
