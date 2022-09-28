Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Nancy Wilson perform Barracuda with Foo Fighters, Pink and Jon Theodore at second Taylor Hawkins tribute event
Wilson had previously performed Barracuda virtually with Taylor Hawkins as part of a lockdown cover in 2020. The second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute shows took place last night at LA’s Kia Forum, and featured 53 emotional musical performances dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.
Billboard
Concord Announces Genesis, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks Catalog Acquisition
Concord announced on Friday (Sept. 30) that it has acquired the recording catalogs and publishing rights of Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, as well as the catalog for the years they were in Genesis and Mike + The Mechanics. Terms of the deal, which was first...
Steve Lacy Tops Hot 100 Producers Chart for the First Time
Steve Lacy rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated Oct. 1), becoming the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to three charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 that he solely produced. “Bad Habit” ranks at No. 2 on the Hot 100, followed by “Static” and “Dark Red” at Nos. 82 and 95, respectively. “Bad Habit” holds at its highpoint with 37.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 19.6 million official streams and 2,000 sold in the U.S. in the Sept. 16-22 tracking week, according to Luminate. The single rebounds for a fifth week at No. 1 on the Streaming...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
Grupo Firme & Camilo Pull Up to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to Sing Hit Collab ‘Alaska’
Grupo Firme and Camilo took the stage to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday (Sept. 29). Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The set kicked off with the Mexican group pulling up in the iconic vintage orange van from the “Alaska” music video and began singing their ranchera anthem “Ya Superame,” which scored the group their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, the Colombian singer-songwriter joined Firme’s seven members to sing their banda hit song “Alaska,” which they released in mid-August. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion,...
Tini Brings the Emotion to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘Carne Y Hueso’ Performance
Tini tugged at the collective heartstrings of everyone in attendance at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where she delivered an emotional performance of her recent single, “Carne Y Hueso.” She sang the heartfelt lyrics in a flowing pink gown, sitting atop an onstage staircase, as a stunning piano and orchestral live accompaniment heightened the emotion of the performance. At the end of the song, the 25-year-old artist was met by venue-shaking cheers and a standing ovation inside the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Grown up from the star of the popular Disney Channel Latin America telenovela Violetta — which...
Manuel Turizo Brings Splash of Color to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘La Bachata’
Manuel Turizo performed a colorful rendition of his hit song “La Bachata” at Thursday’s (Sept. 29) 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Wearing a blue jumpsuit and surrounded by dancers dressed in floral-print bodysuits and flower headpieces, Turizo brought the beat to Miami’s Watsco Center with his first foray into bachata. Last month, he told Billboard why he decided to make his first bachata song. “I’ve been a big fan of the genre since I was little, and that’s what motivated me to release a bachata,” he said. “It’s definitely the first song I do in this genre, but it won’t be the...
Billboard
The CD Turns 40: How the ‘Shiny, Tiny’ Discs Took Over
On Oct. 1, 1982, in Japan, when Billy Joel‘s 52nd Street became the first-ever CD to go on sale, two electronics giants had been pushing for years to switch from the beloved vinyl LP to the shiny new digital-optical disc. Sony in Japan and Philips in Eindhoven, Netherlands, had invented the compact-disc hardware, and they were aggressively lobbying the world’s biggest labels to provide the software – music – to go with it.
Carlos Vives and Los Ángeles Azules Put Their Hearts Into ‘Cumbia del Corazón’ Performance At 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
During the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), Colombian artist Carlos Vives joined forces with Mexican act Los Ángeles Azules for a colorful and energetic performance of their latest hit, “Cumbia del Corazón.” Performed on a retro-inspired stage, similar to that of the song’s music video, Vives and the musicians delivered the song while flanked by pairs of dancers creating the atmosphere of a casual club. In 2020 Vives was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Hall of Fame, honored for his career as a singer-songwriter and also his career as a host, actor and philanthropist....
Chicago’s Lee Loughnane on the Danger of Playing Deep Cuts in Concert
In more than 50 years since Chicago’s debut album, founding member Lee Loughnane has learned that deep cuts, while adored by some fans, and new songs don’t always connect with audiences. Despite having 37 albums — 26 of them studio albums in addition to numerous live albums and greatest hits collections — Chicago doesn’t veer far from what most people want to hear. “We tried to [play deep cuts] because we want to go back and play that stuff because it was fun to play, fun to write, fun to record,” trumpet player Lee Loughnane tells Billboard’s Behind the Setlist podcast....
Nicky Jam Surprised by His Dad With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Nicky Jam entered the Billboard Hall of Fame on Thursday (Sept. 29) during the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Before accepting the special award, the hitmaker performed his latest single “Sin Novia.” Then, he was surprised by his father, José Rivera, who took the stage to present his son with the award. “Wow, I was not expecting this,” he started the speech. “I thought another artist would give me this, not my dad. But dad, you look beautiful. Thank you to Billboard, Leila Cobo for bringing my dad. I want to thank everyone that helped me get to where I’m at....
M.I.A. Flexes on New Release ‘Beep’: Stream It Now
Need a factoid to make you feel positively ancient? Consider, M.I.A.’s debut single “Galang” from Arular turns 20 next year. True story, and almost impossible to comprehend. Before the anniversary signs flash up, M.I.A. should make a long overdue return with MATA, her forthcoming sixth studio album. It’s expected to drop “any day now,” according to reps from Island Records, which will release the set through a recently-announced global deal. Before that happens, M.I.A. gives us “Beep,” a confident self-inspection and a exotic deep-dive exploration of percussion, on which she sings and raps, “Yeah I’m bringing someone new/There’s no limit/I’m tryna feel...
Billboard
2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Grupo Firme & More Top Winners | Billboard News
Bad Bunny scored big at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards with nine wins, including artist of the year, tour of the year and songwriter of the year. Here are more top winners from the big night.
Calibre 50 Perform ‘El Mexicano Es Fregon’ With Emmanuel Delgado at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Calibre 50 took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29) to perform “El Mexicano Es Fregon” for their first performance at the show since Tony Elizondo joined the group back in March. Related 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Red Carpet Best Looks 09/29/2022 The band performed in coordinated red blazers with black shirts and pants. The groupmates all wore black cowboy hats, with their featured guest, Emmanuel Delgado, opting for a black baseball cap. Drummer Erick Garcia performed from a light-up platform with his bandmates all in a line in front of him. Images flashed behind the...
Raphael Performs Hits Medley With CNCO & Pablo Lopez at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Raphael received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he also performed a medley of timeless hits. Joined by Spanish pop star Pablo López and Latin boy band CNCO, Raphael performed his tracks “De Tanta Gente,” “Mi Gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como Yo Te Amo,” “Que Sabe Nadie” and “Escandalo.” Raphael is recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions” that have influenced the development of Latin music around the world. With a musical career that spans more than 60 years, Raphael — known for anthemic songs such as...
5 Takeaways From Ivy Queen’s Empowering Q&A at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week
At Billboard Latin Music Week on Wednesday (Sept. 28), Ivy Queen candidly discussed her career, her songwriting and her struggles as the only woman in a genre dominated by men and her new music. Moderated by Leila Cobo, vp/Latin industry lead, Billboard, see the best takeaways from the Icon Q&A with the Queen of Reggaeton. On Fashion: “It’s always been important for me. When I started in the industry, everyone criticized my long nails, they called me Freddy Krueger, Edward Scissorhands. Now everyone has them long and I have them short. It was hard to find my identity. I dressed very tomboyish,...
Billboard
Sound.xyz Is Positioning to Become Music’s Go-To NFT Platform — And Break Web3’s First Superstar
The new Sound Protocol could consolidate the music NFT market around one hub and become a launchpad for new artists. SoundCloud had Billie Eilish, Kygo and Lil Yachty. TikTok had Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Every era of music is defined by a new platform and a string of breakout artists that used it as a launchpad. Web3 hasn’t had that moment yet, but one platform is working on it: Sound.xyz, known simply as “Sound” in the community.
Ozuna Kicks Off 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With Lively ‘La Copa’ Performance
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards started off with a bang on Thursday night (Sept. 29), thanks to Ozuna, who delivered a colorful opening performance of his brand new single, “La Copa.” Dressed in a pair of neon green cargo pants and a sleek varsity jacket, Ozuna delivered the track while making his way across the stage, which was completely transformed into the vibrant “Ozutochi Hotel,” with employees and guests alike dancing to the bright, celebratory jam as fireworks went off behind them. Ozuna is a finalist for top Latin albums artist of the year, male, at this year’s ceremony. Ahead...
Soundtracking ‘La Reina del Sur’: Kate Del Castillo & Show’s Composer Talk Crafting a ‘Love Letter To Latin America’
During the third and final day of Billboard Latin Music Week — the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world — superstar actress and producer Kate Del Castillo graced the stage to discuss her hit show La Reina del Sur. Seated alongside the show’s composer, Carlos Rafael Rivera, the two — who walked out the show’s dramatic title music — discussed the importance of music in TV and how it has helped track the growth of Castillo’s character Teresa Mendoza. As Castillo says, having played this role for over 12 years, she knows her “from the inside out.” Yet still,...
Maluma Gets Romantic With New Single ‘Junio’ at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
In a set straight from La Comuna 13 — a popular neighborhood in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia — Maluma performed his new single “Junio” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian singer got romantic with this R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, where he sings about crushing hard on a girl that he’s thinking, “How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend?” But Maluma isn’t looking — in fact, he left it very clear that his heart is taken when he stepped down from the stage following his colorful performance to give...
