Nebraska Football: Keyshawn Johnson knows how to land Urban Meyer
If the Nebraska football program wants to make the splash hire that would be Urban Meyer, then ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson knows how to go about doing it. Unsurprisingly, the key ingredient in any plan to get the Ohio State coach to take the job in Lincoln is to offer him a bucket load of money.
Nebraska Basketball: 2022-23 season preview for the Cornhuskers
Nebraska Basketball enters a critical year on the court and it very well could be a make-or-break year for head coach Fred Hoiberg. Nebraska hired coach Hoiberg four seasons ago and all of the fan base was expecting the coach to do what he did with the Iowa State program, and do it as fast as he did it with the Iowa State program.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen highlights changes to Nebraska football since Scott Frost firing: 'It is kind of hard to tell'
Tom Allen will be facing an unfamiliar foe in Nebraska’s interim HC Mickey Joseph on Saturday. Allen has only coached against Mike Riley and Scott Frost when he has played Nebraska. Joseph will now have to face an Indiana team that is off to a 3-1 start. Nebraska is...
saturdaytradition.com
Marques Buford Jr. reveals locker room's mindset at Nebraska throughout coaching changes
Marques Buford Jr. spoke about what it has been like for the players at Nebraska with having to play for two different head coaches this season. He spoke to Brian Christopherson of 247Sports about it. For Buford, he is keeping his focus forward. Buford has 18 solo tackles, 2 interceptions,...
Huskers offer 2026 Omaha North freshman
Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened practice to the media on Thursday morning. The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex, which marked their third practice of the preseason. The workout was high-energy with several new faces. Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers become first offer for Omaha tackle
When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, things seem to be heating up a bit with the new staff. Mickey Joseph has made more than a few comments about the fact that he doesn’t expect to let the Huskers’ recruiting fall by the wayside, even if it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be around to see the kids he’s recruiting come to Lincoln.
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana in Week 5
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1) welcome the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1, 1-0) to Lincoln for Homecoming this Saturday. The visit also marks just the second time IU visits Lincoln as Big Ten conference foes. Despite being in the same league for the 12th season this fall, Indiana and Nebraska will be playing for just the third time in that span and the second in Memorial Stadium.
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He’s seen plenty the last two days. The Nebraska interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season. After 48 hours in which he’s witnessed players and coaches accept and go all in on their current situation, he expects it show up Saturday night against Indiana.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts discusses head coaching search at Big Red Breakfast
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has a very important job in front of him – replacing Scott Frost. Thursday morning at the Big Red Breakfast, Alberts explained his process for looking into candidates and reassured the room a long process for finding he next head coach wasn’t going to be in vain.
Corn Nation
Week 5: Odds For Every Big Ten Team Including Nebraska!
This is NOT a weekend of stirring football games, at least by looking at the odds. Nebraska vs Indiana is the closest game - as projected - this weekend, and I’m surprised that our beloved Huskers are favored. Otherwise, Iowa State vs Kansas should be interesting, and a game...
How have Huskers handled change in defensive coordinator?
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch discusses his thoughts on the defense since taking over for Erik Chinander.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska electric crews join Hurricane Ian response
TECUMSEH - News Channel Nebraska reports that Omaha Public Power District crews from southern Nebraska are joining Omaha crews Thursday morning with a travel destination to Florida where Hurricane Ian made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm. 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate before the storm hit...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
