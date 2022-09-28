Read full article on original website
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
ABC7 Los Angeles
Gov. Newsom pushes for early distribution of cheaper winter-blend gasoline amid soaring gas prices
SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- To combat rising gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the state's air resources board to let refineries distribute cheaper winter-blend gasoline earlier than normally allowed by law. According to a letter issued by Newsom on Friday, California refiners are required to produce the summer-blend gasoline through...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Electric vehicles 2022: New York becomes 2nd state to mandate zero-emissions vehicles by 2035
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is aiming for zero emission vehicles by the year 2035. She directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state be zero-emission by 2035 on Thursday. That...
postnewsgroup.com
We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This
People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
Washington Examiner
Out of home, out of sight, out of mind
When it came to homelessness, California Democrats have been focused on “empathy,” social programs, and decriminalization. Now, the new motto is “out of sight, out of mind.”. California Democrats have done a poor job of solving homelessness. Despite shoveling billions toward homelessness programs over the past few...
ABC7 Los Angeles
New California law increases family leave, disability benefits
Millions of Californians will see more family and disability leave benefits under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill will boost leave benefits for lower and middle income workers to cover their income when they have to take time off to care for their loved ones or themselves.
oaklandside.org
Oakland residents cheer new catalytic converter law, but some worry it won’t end thefts
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws this week that will make it harder for people to sell stolen catalytic converters, crucial pieces of vehicle exhaust systems that reduce pollution. SB 1087 and AB 1740 will require recycling centers to maintain databases of all catalytic converter parts, including who they’re purchasing converters from, and make it illegal to buy converters from unauthorized parties. Starting January 1, 2023, when the laws go into effect, only car owners, dealers, and disassemblers will be able to sell them.
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
postnewsgroup.com
Former San Quentin Prison Guard Pleads Guilty in Cellphone Smuggling Operation
A former San Quentin State Prison guard and two others pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to charges in a scheme to smuggle cellphones onto death row, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Former guard Keith Christopher, Isaiah Wells and Dustin Albini pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy...
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
Car flies off cliff on Highway 1 south of Pacifica, road reopens
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One lane of Highway 1 has reopened at Devils Slide, south of Pacifica, after a car drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol. One lane had been closed, Cal Fire stated shortly after 9 a.m. It had been reopened by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans. The car […]
oaklandside.org
Landlords argue in court to end Oakland and Alameda County eviction moratoriums
Days could be numbered for the Alameda County and Oakland eviction moratorium policies—if a judge accepts the arguments presented by landlord attorneys at a federal court hearing Thursday. The hearing was a significant step in a lawsuit filed by a group of rental property owners against the city and...
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
3.4 magnitude earthquake gives parts of SF Bay Area a gentle shake
The earthquake hit at 10:02 a.m.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood
On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
berkeleyside.org
Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner
Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
