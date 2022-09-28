ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This

People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
OAKLAND, CA
Washington Examiner

Out of home, out of sight, out of mind

When it came to homelessness, California Democrats have been focused on “empathy,” social programs, and decriminalization. Now, the new motto is “out of sight, out of mind.”. California Democrats have done a poor job of solving homelessness. Despite shoveling billions toward homelessness programs over the past few...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

New California law increases family leave, disability benefits

Millions of Californians will see more family and disability leave benefits under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill will boost leave benefits for lower and middle income workers to cover their income when they have to take time off to care for their loved ones or themselves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandside.org

Oakland residents cheer new catalytic converter law, but some worry it won’t end thefts

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws this week that will make it harder for people to sell stolen catalytic converters, crucial pieces of vehicle exhaust systems that reduce pollution. SB 1087 and AB 1740 will require recycling centers to maintain databases of all catalytic converter parts, including who they’re purchasing converters from, and make it illegal to buy converters from unauthorized parties. Starting January 1, 2023, when the laws go into effect, only car owners, dealers, and disassemblers will be able to sell them.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood

On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Future of Berkeley’s famed communal hot tub up in steam after death of owner

Plunging into a hot tub into which countless strangers have already dipped their grubby, entirely naked bodies didn’t bother the scores of travelers and Bay Area denizens who frequented Deward Hastings’ Berkeley tub for nearly 50 years. Hastings, a free-speech advocate and former hippie, opened his all-hours, word-of-mouth Essex Street backyard jacuzzi to all, and they visited in droves.
BERKELEY, CA

