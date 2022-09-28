Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury School sought as possible emergency shelter
The West Tisbury select board considered using West Tisbury School as an emergency shelter as part of work proposed for the building. Recently, the Up-Island Regional School District presented recommendations for retrofitting West Tisbury School from the environmentally friendly school building task force. “Because of the potential size of the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Their enthusiasm was awesome’
West Tisbury School students streamed out of the building, led by the first graders, to walk for the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs. With the teachers guiding them on the two laps around the campus, and some of the older students helping to chaperone the younger ones, excited chatter, laughter, high-fives, and singing of “heigh ho, heigh ho, we’re walking around the school … heigh ho, heigh ho, we’re walking for the food pantry” and other songs rang out — the start of a new tradition at the school.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Keeping it local
The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved police department policy changes requested by Chief Jon Searle during a lengthy meeting Tuesday evening. The policy changes are needed regarding the recruitment and retention of personnel, Searle told the board, “to reflect our housing crisis [and] employee shortage.” He recommended enacting an open enrollment, whether or not positions are available, to be able to pull from a pool of candidates. Additionally, he said, it would allow flexibility in considering current community/public safety employees that have “dedicated years to the town [and] have an aptitude for the job.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Island Autism Group’s future campus moves forward
The West Tisbury planning board voted 4-0 to approve, with some conditions, Island Autism Group’s plans for its Island Autism Center on 515 Lambert’s Cove Road (Child Farm) after a continued public hearing on Monday. Board member Matt Merry recused himself since he is an abutter to the property. The public hearing for the property is now closed.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Support Grey Barn owners
I am a full-time resident of Chilmark, and was dismayed to read the Letter to the Editor by Eric Glasgow, “Lack of Trust,” in the Sept. 16 issue of the Vineyard Gazette. I admit that I don’t know the full details of why the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) decided not to put forth or consider any proposals about a lease extension or the future stewardship of the Glasgows’ Grey Barn and Farm, Chilmark, at their recent board meeting.
Martha's Vineyard Times
O.B. reluctant to continue hybrid meetings
In a discussion regarding whether to pursue a hybrid meeting strategy for future meetings, the Oak Bluffs select board mulled over the benefits and detriments of in-person versus Zoom attendance. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an exemption to the Open Meeting Law, allowing public meetings to be held...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘It’s not entirely up to me’
Uncertainty remains on whether South Mountain Company, which withdrew from the 401 State Road affordable housing project, will return to it. South Mountain Co. CEO John Abrams recently sent a letter to Island Housing Trust (IHT) CEO Phillipe Jordi about the company’s decision to withdraw from the project because of issues with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
Local soldier mistakes vacationers for migrants
A high-ranking member of the Massachusetts Army National Guard could be disciplined for chasing and confronting a bus driver and his passengers. The Guard identifies the member as LTC Christopher Hoffman, 51. He mistakenly thought a Tallahassee-based tour bus was secretly transporting migrants from Florida to the Cape. The Cape...
capecod.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location
WELLFLEET – After two years of cancellations and virtual events due to COVID, the Wellfleet Oysterfest returns this October 15 and 16 fully in-person, though with a few modifications. Jodi Birchall, Shellfish Promotion and Tasting Board of Directors member and MC for Oysterfest, said the event has been moved...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up to bats
Martha’s Vineyard is home to several bat species, and on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, the Edgartown library will host an evening all about the flying critters. While bats are often portrayed as scary or dangerous, they’re vital to the Island ecosystem. A documentary will be shown illustrating the studies BiodiversityWorks has done on the local bat population, and wildlife biologist Liz Olson will provide an update. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221 for more information.
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board taps Donovan McElligatt as new Oak Bluffs shellfish constable
The Oak Bluffs select board voted to appoint Donovan McElligatt to the position of town shellfish constable at its Tuesday meeting, after a hiring subcommittee deemed him to be the top contender for the role. The appointment was made in a 4-0 vote with select board member Emma Green-Beach abstaining, as she is executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beatrice Amaral
Beatrice S. Amaral was born on June 14, 1925 in Dartmouth and passed away at her home in West Tisbury on September 16, 2022 at the age of 97. Beatrice was the wife of Robert E Amaral Sr. who predeceased her on July 9, 1990. She was the mother of Robert E Amaral Jr. (Judith), Joseph A. Amaral Sr. (Judith), Loree M Parker (Gerald), Sherri L Church (Thomas). Sister of Manuel Silva (Bertha) and Robert Silva (Carmen).
Westport Photographer Finds a Rare Albino Squirrel at Just the Right Moment
Once again, a local photographer has captured proof of how beautiful Westport can be. Shara Grant of Shara Grant Photography has an eye for nature and a knack for spotting the hidden gems around town. She's been taking photos since she was a little girl and her passion for the art has endured.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charlie Esposito chosen for the Creative Living Award
The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation announced in a press release that Tisbury’s Charlie Esposito has been selected as the 2022 Creative Living Award recipient. The award, created in honor of Ruth Bogan, has become “an annual celebration of creativity, innovation, and community since 1983.”. According to the...
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
