The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved police department policy changes requested by Chief Jon Searle during a lengthy meeting Tuesday evening. The policy changes are needed regarding the recruitment and retention of personnel, Searle told the board, “to reflect our housing crisis [and] employee shortage.” He recommended enacting an open enrollment, whether or not positions are available, to be able to pull from a pool of candidates. Additionally, he said, it would allow flexibility in considering current community/public safety employees that have “dedicated years to the town [and] have an aptitude for the job.”

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO