KYTV
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Would you be willing to go into business with one of your siblings and take up all those financial and planning headaches with someone who knows everything there is to know about you...and picks on you for it?. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening in a project...
KYTV
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
KYTV
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Legendary Garth Brooks 50th Anniversary Celebration Concerts this weekend at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson begin on Friday. The three concerts last through Sunday afternoon. Bass Pro Shops shared these tips to make your concert experience safe and fun. ATTIRE:. Guests should...
Garth Brooks at Thunder Ridge: what you can and can’t bring
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — If you’re planning on attending one of the Garth Brooks concerts this weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the new Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, there are a few things you should know before you go. Bass Pro Shops sent out a press release with the details of what to do […]
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Customers demand refunds and repairs from Ozarks siding company
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for much-needed winter home repairs, waiting months, and nothing. Customers tell On Your Side they’re having problems with an Ozarks siding company. Some who got their product aren’t happy about it and say the job isn’t done. Donald...
Two Missouri restaurants named ‘hidden gems’ in TripAdvisor list
TripAdvisor is praising Branson, Missouri, for having two "hidden gem" restaurants: Pickin Porch Grill and Rocco's NY Style Pizza.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
KYTV
Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Apple Oatmeal Bites
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these bites for a quick, healthy breakfast. 1 ½ medium or large apples cut into ½ inch pieces. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin tin. In a large bowl combine oats, apple pie seasoning, apples and dried cranberries. In another bowl combine, milk, eggs and maple syrup. Stir wet ingredients until completely combined. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix well. Scoop mixture into greased muffin tin filling to top of each cup. Sprinkle tops with sugar in the raw and bake for 22-25 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool for five to ten minutes. Serve warm or room temperature. Recipe makes 12-15 baked oatmeal bites.
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
KYTV
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Full sunshine is in store again today with high temperatures down between 5-10 degrees.
KYTV
Bass Pro Shops’ Johnny Morris earns Top 100 ranking on Forbes 400 List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Johnny Morris moved higher on the annual Forbes 400 List. The Bass Pro Shops founder ranked No. 92. Morris’ net worth jumped from $6.9 billion to $7.8 billion in 2022. Bass Pro Shops has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. Morris started the company by selling tackle in the back of his father’s liquor store.
Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM. Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
Springfield, Missouri, woman sentenced in Jan. 6 riot participation case
A Springfield, Missouri, woman who plead guilty to participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in the U.S. District Court Friday.
KYTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield is looking for a woman who abandoned a box of puppies at a dumpster. Security video shows the woman driving up and setting the box by the dumpster. C.A.R.E. says Thursday is the day the trash service usually comes, so this could have been a tragic situation.
‘Every day I cry’: Missouri man searches for late wife’s wedding rings
An ambulance rushed his wife to the emergency room at a Missouri hospital. That's the last place he remembers seeing her wedding rings.
ksmu.org
‘My life is this. I love what I do’— Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders reflects on life, death and comedy
Terry Wayne Sanders defines himself as a Branson entertainer. September 2022 marks his 43rd season at Silver Dollar City. He also juggles seven other jobs as a year-round working actor and comedian. Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders has been working the crowds at Silver Dollar City for 43 seasons. At...
sgfcitizen.org
Not your average flipper: Springfield group renovates 15 homes, then sells below-market
Marsha Hatfield spent most of her adult life as a renter. She was a homeowner briefly in 2006, just before the housing market plummeted. But like a lot of people at that time, Hatfield lost that home to foreclosure. Her now-adult children have told her all that moving around from...
UPDATE: “3-alarm fire”: Fire at Table Rock Lake destroys house
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said the fire started just after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Pemberly Lane just off Stormy Point Road. The three-story, 15,000-square-foot house was home to Capitol Vacations, LLC, and held maintenance supplies for Stormy Point Resort. Employees were able to get out of the building […]
