Read full article on original website
Related
Boyfriend of slain NH boy's mom sentenced 22 to 45 years in prison
NASHUA, N.H. — The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old boy's mother was sentenced in New Hampshire on Thursday to 22 to 45 years in prison for manslaughter and other charges that he pleaded guilty to, nearly a year after the child's body was found in a Massachusetts park. Joseph...
Officials: Woman allegedly killed former landlord, wrapped body in curtain in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Officials say that a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her former landlord and wrapped his body in a curtain before hiding him under construction material in Massachusetts. According to a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, District Attorney Marian...
Black bear, attacking chickens and goats, was shot and killed by Middleton resident
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A Middleton resident shot and killed a black bear at his home Friday morning after the bear had attacked his goats and chickens, according to Mass. Environmental Police. Police said Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the residence...
Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran
A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.H. man pleads guilty in connection with missing 5-year-old boy found dead in shallow grave
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- A man will spend at least two decades in prison for his role in the disappearance and death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Massachusetts. WMUR-TV reports Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 29, to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying...
whdh.com
Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
Police investigating after 2 children struck by car in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Two children were transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Peabody. The Peabody Fire Department says they responded to the area of 106 Lynn Street for a report of two children hit by a car. The children were transported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
Bear shot dead at Middleton home after killing goats, chickens
MIDDLETON - A homeowner shot and killed an 80-pound bear at a home in Middleton Friday morning.Massachusetts Environmental Police said the bear attacked and killed two goats on the North Main Street property Thursday and then returned Friday and killed eight chickens."One of the members at the residence then shot and killed the bear," police said in a statement.The shooting was reported to Middleton and Environmental Police.No one has been charged at this point in the investigation. Investigators did not release the shooter's name."Under certain circumstances, landowners, tenants, members of their immediate families, or persons employed by them may kill a bear that is caught in the act of damaging their property in accordance with provisions of Chapter 131, Section 37 of Massachusetts General Laws," Environmental Police said in their statement.
NECN
New Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Custody of Boston Police
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
WCVB
Inmate charged in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney's Office has identified the inmate who is now facing charges in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer. Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem.
Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur
A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
laconiadailysun.com
The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia
LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
WCVB
Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail
BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
Massachusetts real estate broker admits to stealing $1.8M from buyers
A Massachusetts man who according to authorities preyed on people who wanted to buy homes by collecting deposits on properties that had either already been sold or were not even for sale was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
WMUR.com
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0