MIDDLETON - A homeowner shot and killed an 80-pound bear at a home in Middleton Friday morning.Massachusetts Environmental Police said the bear attacked and killed two goats on the North Main Street property Thursday and then returned Friday and killed eight chickens."One of the members at the residence then shot and killed the bear," police said in a statement.The shooting was reported to Middleton and Environmental Police.No one has been charged at this point in the investigation. Investigators did not release the shooter's name."Under certain circumstances, landowners, tenants, members of their immediate families, or persons employed by them may kill a bear that is caught in the act of damaging their property in accordance with provisions of Chapter 131, Section 37 of Massachusetts General Laws," Environmental Police said in their statement.

MIDDLETON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO