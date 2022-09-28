ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran

A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
North Andover, MA
City
Salem, NH
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, AL
Salem, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
whdh.com

Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
HOLLIS, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
STRATHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna#Violent Crime
CBS Boston

Bear shot dead at Middleton home after killing goats, chickens

MIDDLETON - A homeowner shot and killed an 80-pound bear at a home in Middleton Friday morning.Massachusetts Environmental Police said the bear attacked and killed two goats on the North Main Street property Thursday and then returned Friday and killed eight chickens."One of the members at the residence then shot and killed the bear," police said in a statement.The shooting was reported to Middleton and Environmental Police.No one has been charged at this point in the investigation. Investigators did not release the shooter's name."Under certain circumstances, landowners, tenants, members of their immediate families, or persons employed by them may kill a bear that is caught in the act of damaging their property in accordance with provisions of Chapter 131, Section 37 of Massachusetts General Laws," Environmental Police said in their statement.
MIDDLETON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur

A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
DECATUR, AL
laconiadailysun.com

The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia

LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
LACONIA, NH
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WCVB

Accused Boston serial rapist out on $200k bail

BOSTON — The former State Street executive charged with raping four women — three of them teenagers — between 2003 and 2006, walked out of Boston Municipal Court today after posting $200,000 bail. Ivan Cheung's exit, captured exclusively by 5 Investigates' cameras, comes after he pleaded not...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
LACONIA, NH
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy