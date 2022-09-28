Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.

