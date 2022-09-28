Read full article on original website
swark.today
Hope Vs Hot Springs. Homecoming Ceremony will be LIVE at 6pm.
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Hot Springs Trojans as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:00 for the homecoming ceremony. Experience our live video with audio commentary by Lance Hawley...
A Night in Vegas is coming to Little Rock
A Night in Vegas is happening in Little Rock this week.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
‘Lots of tears.’ I-30 Speedway owner says Saturday will be final race after six-decade run
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock will host its final race Saturday.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
LR Animal Village offers $15 pet microchipping Oct. 8
The Little Rock animal shelter support group offers a one-day program to reduce the chance of losing a pet.
matadornetwork.com
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
I-30 lanes near Benton closed after crane 'knocks down' power lines
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines." The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result. There is...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock could see 40s for the first time since April
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While morning temperatures in the 50s have given many of us a taste of fall weather, even cooler weather is on the horizon. Average morning low temperatures for this time of year are usually in the mid to upper 50s. Some below-average temperatures are likely Thursday morning.
Little Rock police: Potential suspect in CHI St. Vincent shooting detained
Little Rock police said they detained a person who they believe is potentially responsible for a shooting incident at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood.
Machine gun training sparks fire at Camp Robinson
Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
captimes.com
Owner of music company Murfie sues Arkansas city over warehouse woes
The entrepreneur who bought the formerly Madison-based music streaming company Murfie and took custody of its customers’ 800,000 CDs is now suing the Arkansas city where he’s been trying for more than two years to restart the business. In January 2020, John Fenley of Provo, Utah, read that...
