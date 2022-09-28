ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

swark.today

Hope Vs Hot Springs. Homecoming Ceremony will be LIVE at 6pm.

Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Hot Springs Trojans as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:00 for the homecoming ceremony. Experience our live video with audio commentary by Lance Hawley...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Entertainment
North Little Rock, AR
North Little Rock, AR
THV11

This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Parker Mccollum
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

I-30 lanes near Benton closed after crane 'knocks down' power lines

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Traffic officials announced that I-30 eastbound and westbound lanes in Saline County are closed after a crane working in the area "knocked down power lines." The incident reportedly happened near exit 114 just west of Benton with traffic being blocked as a result. There is...
BENTON, AR
THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
captimes.com

Owner of music company Murfie sues Arkansas city over warehouse woes

The entrepreneur who bought the formerly Madison-based music streaming company Murfie and took custody of its customers’ 800,000 CDs is now suing the Arkansas city where he’s been trying for more than two years to restart the business. In January 2020, John Fenley of Provo, Utah, read that...
PINE BLUFF, AR

