ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City

Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding

A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
KCRG.com

Man rescued out of Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Alliant Energy Powerhouse#Toughest Rodeo#Presale Passwords
saturdaytradition.com

Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show in Iowa City revealed

Get ready Iowa, because Fox Big Noon Kickoff announced not only will they be coming to your campus, they also announced where they will be located. Look for the crew between Petersen and Hillcrest Residence Halls on campus Saturday. This is a huge matchup between the undefeated Wolverines and the one-loss Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Squad car hit while responding to call in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police car was hit by another driver during an emergency call, according to law enforcement officials. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Cedar Rapids Police said that a vehicle struck a marked squad car with lights and sirens active near the intersection of Eighth Street NE and A Avenue NE. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy