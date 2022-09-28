Read full article on original website
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City
Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding
A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
Media Advisory: DMACC President Rob Denson to Promote Trucking Jobs by Hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo
President Denson returns to his first employer decades later. DMACC President Rob Denson will spotlight the need for more truck drivers and the College’s marketing plans to recruit more students to the DMACC Transportation Institute by personally hauling Kent Feed from Altoona to Waterloo. President Denson, likely the...
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show in Iowa City revealed
Get ready Iowa, because Fox Big Noon Kickoff announced not only will they be coming to your campus, they also announced where they will be located. Look for the crew between Petersen and Hillcrest Residence Halls on campus Saturday. This is a huge matchup between the undefeated Wolverines and the one-loss Hawkeyes.
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Squad car hit while responding to call in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police car was hit by another driver during an emergency call, according to law enforcement officials. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Cedar Rapids Police said that a vehicle struck a marked squad car with lights and sirens active near the intersection of Eighth Street NE and A Avenue NE. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
Tony Moeaki reveals why Kinnick Stadium is unlike any other he played at
Tony Moeaki is this year’s America Needs Farmers honoree. The award recognizes former Hawkeyes who exemplify the traits of an Iowa farmer. He’ll be the 10th Hawkeye to be added to the wall of honor this Saturday, and spoke with reporters following Kirk Ferentz’s press conference. The former tight end donned black and gold from […]
Man convicted of murder appeals use of DNA to Iowa Supreme Court
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids took his appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Jerry Burns’ attorneys say investigators violated the constitution when they took a straw he’d used at a restaurant in Manchester. DNA from...
Former Iowa State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Excessive Use of Force
As we covered last November, Robert James Smith of the Iowa State Patrol was charged by a federal grand jury with violating a motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force. Smith has been accused of using excessive force several times in his career as a state trooper, but this particular...
Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
