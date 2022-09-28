Read full article on original website
tmpresale.com
Samia’s show in Philadelphia, PA Feb 08, 2023 – presale password
We have the Samia presale code!! During this special presale period you have got the chance to order show tickets before they go on sale. Do not miss this terrific date to see Samia’s show in Philadelphia!. Here are all the Samia show details:. Presale. Start: Wed, 09/28/22 10:00...
Fun murder mystery with the Golden Girls coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City has upped its game immensely when it comes to quality entertainment and its diverse variety of unique events. In the old days, fun in Atlantic City outside of gambling was “dinner and a show.”. Now they have everything from drag shows to theme nights to air shows...
playnj.com
Why Golden Nugget AC casino floor layout needed a change
For background purposes, Boyer is still fairly new to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City casino team, coming aboard in July 2021. However, before coming aboard, Boyer did a casino floor walkthrough. “The one thing I noticed is at this place was, for a lack of better words, it was stuck...
playnj.com
Caesars Entertainment CEO Shares Atlantic City Market Update At ECGC
Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg was one of the many industry leaders to speak at last week’s East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Gaming Forum. Reeg took part in one of the two Industry Leaders Roundtable sessions, with each of the gaming executives offering a short presentation tied into the specific companies they represent. Joining Reeg on the stage were:
NJ Food & Craft Festival is back for another year
I love any type of festival, but I'd be lying if I said food-oriented ones weren’t the greatest. Gloucester City Softball Complex hosted the first event last year as a way to support Helping Hand Food Pantry and is ready for round two on October 1st. The event will...
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
stupiddope.com
Sheron Barber Launches His ‘Legend Where I’m From’ Collection This Month
The well-renowned atelier, Sheron Barber, known for his extreme skill, and craftsmanship will be releasing an exclusive collection; on September 30th at 12 pm EST, available only at sheronbarber.com and NTWRK. The ‘Legends Where I’m From” launch is a motocross-inspired collection, that will provide 14 new pieces by the Camden, NJ fashion designer.
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
NBC New York
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Wildwood mayor's stern message for group behind car event that turned deadly
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Weekend street racing at the Jersey Shore turned deadly and the community is demanding answers. The mayor of Wildwood is speaking out about the chaos in his town over the weekend.Officers identified the man under arrest as Gerald White of Pittsburgh.Investigators pinpoint this as being moments after the deadly collisions along Atlantic Avenue that killed Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle and Timothy Ogden of Clayton. An additional two people were hurt. Arrest papers allege White was with a group of some 500 that flooded the island Saturday.Videos show and eyewitnesses say the evening was marred by drag racing and...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Explosives found in Port Richmond scrap yard; nearby Wawa temporarily closed
Explosives were found in a scrapyard on Friday in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
