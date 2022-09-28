ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

playnj.com

Why Golden Nugget AC casino floor layout needed a change

For background purposes, Boyer is still fairly new to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City casino team, coming aboard in July 2021. However, before coming aboard, Boyer did a casino floor walkthrough. “The one thing I noticed is at this place was, for a lack of better words, it was stuck...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
playnj.com

Caesars Entertainment CEO Shares Atlantic City Market Update At ECGC

Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg was one of the many industry leaders to speak at last week’s East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Gaming Forum. Reeg took part in one of the two Industry Leaders Roundtable sessions, with each of the gaming executives offering a short presentation tied into the specific companies they represent. Joining Reeg on the stage were:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
stupiddope.com

Sheron Barber Launches His ‘Legend Where I’m From’ Collection This Month

The well-renowned atelier, Sheron Barber, known for his extreme skill, and craftsmanship will be releasing an exclusive collection; on September 30th at 12 pm EST, available only at sheronbarber.com and NTWRK. The ‘Legends Where I’m From” launch is a motocross-inspired collection, that will provide 14 new pieces by the Camden, NJ fashion designer.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Wildwood mayor's stern message for group behind car event that turned deadly

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Weekend street racing at the Jersey Shore turned deadly and the community is demanding answers. The mayor of Wildwood is speaking out about the chaos in his town over the weekend.Officers identified the man under arrest as Gerald White of Pittsburgh.Investigators pinpoint this as being moments after the deadly collisions along Atlantic Avenue that killed Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle and Timothy Ogden of Clayton. An additional two people were hurt. Arrest papers allege White was with a group of some 500 that flooded the island Saturday.Videos show and eyewitnesses say the evening was marred by drag racing and...
WILDWOOD, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

