PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kathy English: Journalists must explain our work to our readers

Journalists do our jobs in the belief that journalism — at its best — matters to citizens the world over. As journalists around the globe unite today on this World News Day to proclaim publicly that journalism makes a difference, we must not turn away from the discouraging fact — as stated in the 2022 Reuters Institute, Digital News Report — that, “the connection between journalism and the public may be fraying.”
WORLD
Vice

Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos

A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
SOFTWARE
wpgxfox28.com

The Basics Of Artistic Human Anatomy

Originally Posted On: https://blog.vertexschool.com/the-basics-of-artistic-human-anatomy/. Achieving realistic human figures in art is often a lofty goal for many new artists. How do you achieve a chiseled, masculine chin, or define accurate proportions of the curvature of a woman?. The truth is, achieving realistic and artistic human anatomy comes not only with...
VISUAL ART
technewstoday.com

How to Put Check Mark in Google Sheets

By using checkmarks and checkboxes in Google Sheets, you can organize your records and data more effectively. Such features help you create tallies and attendance or polish your worksheet to present a clear result from hundreds of data. There are several functions and formulas that allow you to insert check...
INTERNET
Woonsocket Call

Good News for News Lovers, Launching of a News Website Indian24News Authentic, Interesting, Engaging

India - September 30, 2022 - Indian24news is one pf the biggest news website which is covering almost all sectors of news and providing each and every moment’s news update around the world. Indian24news is the home of the ground-breaking news coverage that provides daily digital news update, breaking news, analysis, sport, entertainment as well as lifestyle 24/7. The best thing about this news website is, it has a responsive design, making it easy to read on all kinds of mobile devices.
WORLD
wpgxfox28.com

Insider Tips From a Virtual Event Producer

Originally Posted On: https://www.parasolvideo.com/post/insider-tips-from-a-virtual-event-producer. than 45 percent of organizations plan to organize virtual events in the future. Online events are here to stay, but not all of them are a success. If you want to impress your audience, it’s important to have a plan. Follow these insider tips from a...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Listen Up: How to Borrow Audiobooks From Your Library

You can always buy audiobooks from Amazon, Audible, Google, and other retailers, but why not borrow from your local library instead? By using Libby, Hoopla, SimplyE, and cloudLibrary, you can find audiobooks and download them to your PC or mobile device. Before you can borrow audiobooks, you’ll need an account...
MUSIC
HackerNoon

Your Guide to Becoming a Faster Programmer

So you’ve already managed to achieve your first programming goals, maybe developed an example application for two. Great! However, it was a bit slow, and a professional developer would for sure be much more efficient with it. So now your question is this: how to become faster at programming?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ohmymag.co.uk

Google translator's surprising feature makes it easier to translate texts, here's how to use it

It's hard to do without Google Translate. Whether it's to translate a word, a sentence or an entire text, the tool developed by the American firm and launched in 2006 has quickly become an indispensable tool and one of the most used by Google. There are countless '[word or phrase] + translation' queries on the search engine. But did you know that it is no longer necessary to type anything in the search bar or in the tool itself? In fact, thanks to its many technological advances, Google now allows us to simply pull out the camera on our smartphone.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

A Guide to Self-Hosting Your Own Website Analytics With Umami

When we talk about website analytics, the first thing that comes to mind is Google Analytics. However, we all know that Google Analytics captures all of your users' information, so there is no privacy or control over the data. Google Analytics captures so many different metrics that we don’t even...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Google turns to machine learning to advance translation of text out in the real world

“Often it’s that combination of the word plus the context — like the background image — that really brings meaning to what you’re seeing,” explained Cathy Edwards, VP and GM of Google Search, in a briefing ahead of today’s announcement. “You don’t want to translate a text to cover up that important context that can come through in the images,” she said.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel

While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
SOFTWARE
udemezue

Affiliate Marketing For Newbies

how to start an affiliate marketing businessUdemezue John. When talking about starting an online business and generating passive income, affiliate marketing is one business model that outshines all other business models for massive ROI in just a limited amount of time.
HackerNoon

12-step Process I Use to Make $5,000 Monthly From Writing

This thread was Originally published as a Tweet by Jon Brosio. Writing is the most powerful tool to make money online. Sadly, most people have no idea how or where to start. Here's my simple 12-step process I use to make $5,000 every month (you can have it for free)
JOBS

