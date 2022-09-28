ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Person
Parker Mccollum
KOCO

A pumpkin can get you free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo has brought back a pumpkin drive that could get you into the zoo for free. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, people who bring a pumpkin larger than their heads during regular zoo hours will get free same-day admission. The limit is one free admission per person.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly

January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Hugo Daily News

Earnest DeShon Hotchkins

Earnest DeShon Hotchkins passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Earnest was born March 16, 1980 in Paris, Texas, to Earnest (deceased) and Bernice Hotchkins. He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Hugo, Okla. During his high school years he was an avid football player. During the summer of 1998 after graduation, he traveled as far as Australia with a group of players to compete in several football games. His dad was also his traveling partner. His favorite pasttime was being with family, especially his nephew, Vincent Butler, Jr. and niece, Sashe Butler and friends. He dearly loved going fishing with his dad. After graduation he attended Southeastern State University in Durant, Okla. Earnest joined the United States Air Force on March 25, 1999 and served until March 24, 2005. Later that year he married Precious Misty Bradley and to this union Michael DeShon and Earnest LaTrell were born. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Michael, Earnest and Allison; his mom, Bernice Hotchkins; two brothers: Vincent L. Butler and Tyrone Hotchkins; three sisters: Vashina Butler, Stephanie Rose and Cassaundra Johnson; precious grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
HUGO, OK
news9.com

I-35 Closed For Resurfacing Until Oct. 3

Workers will close all northbound lanes from the Fort Smith Junction at I-40 up to I-44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and will stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday. The closure will allow workers to resurface the highway and fill gaps and potholes. Workers had previously closed the southbound lanes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

Brook Marie Carpenter

Brook Marie Carpenter died September 25, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 30 years 5 months 5 days, after a brief battle with Leukemia. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Wadley’s Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made, and services livedstreamed at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks

Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
NORMAN, OK

