tmpresale.com
Monster Jams show in Oklahoma City, OK Feb 18th, 2023 – pre-sale password
TMPresale.com has published the brand new Monster Jam presale code!! While this short presale opportunity is on, you’ll have the chance to get Monster Jam show tickets earlier than their public sale. If you don’t buy your tickets to Monster Jam’s show in Oklahoma City, OK during the pre-sale...
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
KOCO
A pumpkin can get you free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo has brought back a pumpkin drive that could get you into the zoo for free. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, people who bring a pumpkin larger than their heads during regular zoo hours will get free same-day admission. The limit is one free admission per person.
Touch-a-Truck event featuring construction equipment
Kids will be able to explore all different types of trucks during an upcoming community event.
Oklahoma City to host hiring event
The city is hosting a hiring event to interview job seekers for various departments.
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma City companies, owner pay nearly
January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January (collectively Defendants) will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
Hugo Daily News
Earnest DeShon Hotchkins
Earnest DeShon Hotchkins passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Earnest was born March 16, 1980 in Paris, Texas, to Earnest (deceased) and Bernice Hotchkins. He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Hugo, Okla. During his high school years he was an avid football player. During the summer of 1998 after graduation, he traveled as far as Australia with a group of players to compete in several football games. His dad was also his traveling partner. His favorite pasttime was being with family, especially his nephew, Vincent Butler, Jr. and niece, Sashe Butler and friends. He dearly loved going fishing with his dad. After graduation he attended Southeastern State University in Durant, Okla. Earnest joined the United States Air Force on March 25, 1999 and served until March 24, 2005. Later that year he married Precious Misty Bradley and to this union Michael DeShon and Earnest LaTrell were born. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Michael, Earnest and Allison; his mom, Bernice Hotchkins; two brothers: Vincent L. Butler and Tyrone Hotchkins; three sisters: Vashina Butler, Stephanie Rose and Cassaundra Johnson; precious grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
news9.com
I-35 Closed For Resurfacing Until Oct. 3
Workers will close all northbound lanes from the Fort Smith Junction at I-40 up to I-44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and will stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday. The closure will allow workers to resurface the highway and fill gaps and potholes. Workers had previously closed the southbound lanes...
Purcell Register
Brook Marie Carpenter
Brook Marie Carpenter died September 25, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 30 years 5 months 5 days, after a brief battle with Leukemia. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Wadley’s Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made, and services livedstreamed at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com.
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks
Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck
Officials say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on a busy Oklahoma interstate.
Fund set up to help fallen Oklahoma City officer’s family
As the community mourns the loss of an Oklahoma City police officer, a local organization is working to support her family.
