Earnest DeShon Hotchkins passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Earnest was born March 16, 1980 in Paris, Texas, to Earnest (deceased) and Bernice Hotchkins. He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Hugo, Okla. During his high school years he was an avid football player. During the summer of 1998 after graduation, he traveled as far as Australia with a group of players to compete in several football games. His dad was also his traveling partner. His favorite pasttime was being with family, especially his nephew, Vincent Butler, Jr. and niece, Sashe Butler and friends. He dearly loved going fishing with his dad. After graduation he attended Southeastern State University in Durant, Okla. Earnest joined the United States Air Force on March 25, 1999 and served until March 24, 2005. Later that year he married Precious Misty Bradley and to this union Michael DeShon and Earnest LaTrell were born. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Michael, Earnest and Allison; his mom, Bernice Hotchkins; two brothers: Vincent L. Butler and Tyrone Hotchkins; three sisters: Vashina Butler, Stephanie Rose and Cassaundra Johnson; precious grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

