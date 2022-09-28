ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, WV

lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago

WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
WBOY 12 News

New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

