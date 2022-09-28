Read full article on original website
Restaurant Road Trip: Vanessa’s Kitchen
Vanessa's Kitchen in Morgantown is a recently opened restaurant looking to establish itself in the region, with both fine and casual dining options.
What to expect at the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival
The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend.
‘Ginga’ of Clarksburg sister duo dies at 103
The remaining half of the Clarksburg-native Facebook and YouTube famous duo "Gramma and Ginga" has died at the age of 103, according to a Facebook post.
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
West Virginia’s first art car event to be in 2023’s Almost Heaven BBQ Bash
The 2023 Almost Heaven BBQ Bash in Buckhannon will include a new art car event, which is the first of its kind in West Virginia.
Unique spooky events coming to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
After finishing up Hearsemania, the Lunatic Asylum in Weston still has plenty of spooky events planned.
How to get a free tree at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia
The 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
What to expect at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The Buckwheat Festival kicks off in Preston County this week, with activities starting as early as Tuesday.
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
NightGlow kicks off Balloons over Morgantown
University Motors is holding its "Balloons Over Morgantown" that starts with its "NightGlow" kick-off event on Thursday.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
Construction begins on new BMX bike park in Morgantown
Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first patients, celebrates first surgery
Following Saturday's official ribbon cutting, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital welcomed its first patients on Thursday, and doctors performed the first surgery in the new facility.
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the first three miles […]
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
