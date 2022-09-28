Read full article on original website
Michigan business drops college degree job requirement — it’s not alone
Kaitlyn Ziehm had no art background, no printing experience, and no graphic design degree. But she recently became a project manager for Pontiac commercial printer Company Folders, Inc. “You would think that you would need some sort of education or at least extensive experience beforehand, but that’s not necessarily the...
World Screen News
Winsing Animation Teams with bulbKIDZ
China’s Winsing Animation has partnered with Canadian-U.S. entertainment group bulbKIDZ (TuTiTu, NuNi, Alien Baby Sitters) to distribute its programs at MIPCOM Cannes. bulbKIDZ will help expand the global reach of Winsing’s series GOGOBUS, about an AI school bus that can transform into different vehicles, and Team S.T.E.A.M.!, centered on a team of kids who use their STEM-based knowledge to solve problems.
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
getnews.info
Top entrepreneur Andrew Grayson makes waves as the founder of Six Pack Coverage
There is something for everyone at Six Pack Coverage, a leading media company helmed by Andrew Grayson. Coming from an impressive healthcare background with zero business knowledge, Andrew knew that the road to success wasn’t easy. He rolled with it anyway – determined to pave his own way and build an empire.
getnews.info
The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Doctors: Helping the Youth of Today Reach for their Dreams
The Dr. Samuel Bride scholarship for future doctors is a scholarship program that is primarily geared toward university students who are planning on entering a medical course and becoming medical students with further plans on continuing their studies to become medical doctors in the future. The scholarship program is open to all university students who are currently or planning to enroll in a university and studying medicine with even further plans on pursuing the long journey of becoming a licensed medical doctor in the future. The scholarship is opening its applications to all eligible candidates that fit the previous criteria while also opening applications to graduating high school students who are planning to enroll in university the following academic year with the same plans of studying in a course in medicine and then proceeding to become a medical doctor. The scholarship program promises prize money that the lucky scholar will be able to earn that will go towards covering their education and tuition fees throughout their time in university.
mmm-online.com
Omnicom Group EVP Peter Sherman to depart
Omnicom Group’s EVP Peter Sherman, a key architect of the network’s integrated service model, is departing at the end of the year to pursue a career as an educator. Sherman is responsible for Omnicom’s global client strategy and works across its portfolio of agencies to define new business best practices and integrated client models. His work has played a key role in helping Omnicom gain and retain its largest clients. In his nearly nine-year tenure as EVP he has tripled Omnicom’s global client leaders group from 10 to 30 leaders.
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
uschamber.com
What I’ve Learned from Working Alongside My Colleagues with Disabilities
As co-founder and partner at Change for Balance, a full-service strategic communications and production agency on a life-long journey to change this world for the better, it has always been my goal to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment. My passion for building equity and allyship across our communities...
Poets and Quants
Harvard To Lose Its MBA Admissions Chief On Same Timetable As Stanford
In what could only be described as an extraordinary coincidence, Harvard Business School’s chief MBA gatekeeper announced today (Sept. 28) that he is leaving his job on the very same day that the chief MBA admissions officer at Stanford Graduate School of Business said she is also stepping down.
