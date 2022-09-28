Read full article on original website
Related
Should You Put Your Houseplants Out In The Rain?
When it rains, you may think of putting your houseplants outside to be watered, but before you do, there are a few things you should consider for your plants.
Bees caught 'eating' paint left the internet confused, but the reason is remarkable
It’s not everyday that you see bees eating paint. A phenomenon that seems unnatural but has interesting reasoning behind it. u/AndNoc took to Reddit to share a video of bees seemingly eating paint. The post has over 19,500 likes and over 1200 comments. So, why exactly are bees eating eating paint? Is there a hidden explanation?
Comments / 0