ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Hochul announces millions in statewide public safety funding

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbdEh_0iDitsBR00

Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday $50 million of funding for public safety efforts across the state.

The announcement came during the 2022 Division of Criminal Justice Services Symposium, an Albany event meant to bring together criminal justice professionals from across the country.

$30 million of the funding will go towards new technologies and equipment for local law enforcement agencies, such as body cameras, storage, and software.

The other $20 million will be allocated towards pretrial services - services that provide individuals with the resources needed to return to court.

"Today I'm proud to announce $50 million in public safety funding, which will help ensure all facets of the criminal justice system have the tools and resources needed to keep New Yorkers safe. New York is taking a comprehensive approach to public safety, and by investing in our law enforcement agencies, court systems, and beyond, we are untangling and supporting our public safety ecosystem to ensure that we not only reduce crime but prevent it."
Governor Hochul

Hochul additionally announced during the symposium that nearly 7,000 guns have been seized by state police this year - an action carried out. by the newly formed Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is also expected to speak at the symposium, along with New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center

Following a bid from two GOP Michigan congressmen to turn a soon-to-be shuttered immigration prison in Baldwin into an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, a coalition of 53 advocacy groups from Michigan and beyond are asking President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other leaders to keep it closed. The North Lake […] The post 50+ groups urge Biden, Whitmer to prevent Baldwin prison from becoming ICE detention center appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
960 The Ref

Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor

In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Island stops truck tolls after judge rules system unconstitutional, discriminatory

Rhode Island has shut off its network of truck tolls after a district judge ruled that the program was unconstitutional Wednesday. In the ruling, U.S. District Judge William Smith wrote that the system — which levies tolls on truckers passing through certain Rhode Island bridges to raise funding for repairing those same bridges through the RhodeWorks program — violated the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause by discriminating against out-of-state vehicles. On the night that the ruling was issued, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation shut off the tolls, WPRI reported.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Guns#Politics State#Politics Governor#New Yorkers#Interstate Task Force
Michigan Advance

U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee. The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found that […] The post U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

New York AG Says She Plans to Put the Trumps on Trial in 2023

New York’s Attorney General is planning to put the Trumps and their family company on trial for business fraud next year, according to a letter the AG’s office submitted in court on Thursday.In that Thursday court filing, New York AG Letitia James’ office disclosed its intention to fast-track its new $250 million civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, citing it as a reason why the case should remain in the hands of the New York state judge who is already intimately familiar with the investigation.“OAG intends to seek an expedited preliminary conference to set a trial date before the end...
U.S. POLITICS
swineweb.com

The Supreme Court Hearing of Prop 12 | Michael Formica

In his capacity as Chief Legal Strategist for the National Pork Producers Council, Michael Formica works with state and federal lawmakers on pressing, high profile issues impacting livestock production. His work leading strategic legal initiatives has benefitted America’s 66,000 pig farmers across the country, including efforts to get NPPC’s challenge to California Proposition 12 to the U.S. Supreme Court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot

An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob’s attack. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee’s hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had struggled to repel the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. Ayres apologized again on Thursday — this time to the court and the “American people” — before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service. Bates said he believes Ayres has shown genuine remorse and regret for his conduct, including with testimony for the House committee investigating the insurrection.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

New federal prisons chief vows to fix troubles, regain trust

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons vowed Thursday that “the buck stops with me” when it comes to fixing the crisis-plagued agency, ticking off a list of top priorities, from solving a staffing crisis to ending widespread misconduct. Colette Peters’ testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee — the first time she’s appeared before Congress — was a stark departure from the combative nature of her predecessor, who drew bipartisan rebukes for foisting blame on others and refusing to accept responsibility for the agency’s problems. Peters, who started in August, said the troubles she inherited have eroded trust in the agency among staff, inmates and the public. She cautioned that it’ll take time to turn around the Justice Department’s largest component, with 122 facilities, 159,000 inmates and a budget of more than $8 billion — but that it must be done. “These individuals in our care have the right to feel safe when they are incarcerated with us,” Peters told The Associated Press after testifying. “So we’re going to do everything we can to ensure their safety.”
U.S. POLITICS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy