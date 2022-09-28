Gov. Hochul announces millions in statewide public safety funding

Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday $50 million of funding for public safety efforts across the state.

The announcement came during the 2022 Division of Criminal Justice Services Symposium, an Albany event meant to bring together criminal justice professionals from across the country.

$30 million of the funding will go towards new technologies and equipment for local law enforcement agencies, such as body cameras, storage, and software.

The other $20 million will be allocated towards pretrial services - services that provide individuals with the resources needed to return to court.

"Today I'm proud to announce $50 million in public safety funding, which will help ensure all facets of the criminal justice system have the tools and resources needed to keep New Yorkers safe. New York is taking a comprehensive approach to public safety, and by investing in our law enforcement agencies, court systems, and beyond, we are untangling and supporting our public safety ecosystem to ensure that we not only reduce crime but prevent it."

Governor Hochul

Hochul additionally announced during the symposium that nearly 7,000 guns have been seized by state police this year - an action carried out. by the newly formed Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is also expected to speak at the symposium, along with New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.