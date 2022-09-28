ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Rob Telles back in court as Clark County seeks his removal from public office

Clark County public administrator Rob Telles was in court once again on Wednesday after his arrest in connection with the murder of local journalist Jeff German.

Despite his arrest, Telles is still employed as the public administrator, but District Attorney Steve Wolfson is taking steps to remove him from office.

Tuesday, the DA's office filed a complaint asking a judge to remove Telles from his position as public administrator. They say he hasn't been able to do his job or carry out any responsibilities from jail.

"The district attorney's office is filing a complaint in the civil District Court seeking the removal of Mr. Telles from office. We are alleging that he is neglectful in his duties."

If the court agrees Telles has been neglectful in his role, the county would be able to formally appoint a replacement until a new public administrator is elected in November.

Telles remains held without bail. A preliminary hearing in the murder case was scheduled for Oct. 26.

