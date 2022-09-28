A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him

