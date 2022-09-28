ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Ratings: Rookie Spinoff Opens Low; Reality-TV and FBI Lead Night

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise and NBC’s The Voice tied for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ FBI copped Tuesday’s largest audience.

Bachelor in Paradise opened ABC’s night with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating. Leading out of that, The Rookie: Feds retained 2.2 mil and only a 0.3. TVLine readers gave the spinoff debut an average grade of “C+,” with 66% planning to stay tuned .

Over on NBC, The Voice (5.8 mil/0.6, read recap ) dipped week-to-week yet tied for the demo win. La Brea (3.9 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B” ) opened Season 2 down from its freshman averages (5 mil/0.6). Closing out the night, New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3) tied its all-time demo low.

All of CBS’ FBI s were up in viewers week-to-week, with International (5.8 mil/0.5) also holding steady in the demo. FBI (6.9 mil/0.5) and M ost Wanted (5.2 mil/0.4), however, ticked down in the demo.

Fox’s The Resident (2.6 mil/0.3) ticked down to match its demo low, while Monarch (1.8 mil/0.2) matched its Episode 2 numbers.

The CW’s Leonardo (370K/0.0) and Devils (165K/0.0) each dropped some eyeballs.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

