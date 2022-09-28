ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Probation Violators Receive Prison Time

Two people have been re-sentenced to one to three years in state prison after violating terms of their probation for crimes committed earlier this year. According to the district attorney's office, Jennifer M. Taylor of Binghamton and Tyquawn Terry of Johnson City both were re-sentenced to state prison after they violated probation terms.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Oakdale Mall Carjacker Sentenced to New York State Prison

A Binghamton man who carjacked a woman in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall in 2021 will be spending 9 years in New York State prison. 27-year-old Brandon Hamilton pleaded guilty to Robbery in the Second Degree, Escape in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree in the September 5, 2021 incident in which the woman was pepper-sprayed and her vehicle stolen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County

New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM

Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully

UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County

A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic

New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
NORWICH, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Teenager Arrested, Charged with DWI After Incident in May

A teenager is arrested and charged after an incident in Franklin in May. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-car crash in Franklin on the morning of May 28th. An investigation revealed the driver was William Mettler III, 18, of Franklin. Mettler was taken to...
FRANKLIN, NY
whcuradio.com

Broome County convict returning to prison

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire

HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

