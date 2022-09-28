Read full article on original website
Apollo 7
By October 11, 1968, when Apollo 7 launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, humans had already spent some time in space—the first among them being Yuri Gagarin of the Soviet Union. However, Apollo 7 orbited Earth 163 times over nearly 11 days, making it the longest trip thus far and breaking additional barriers by being the first manned spaceship to broadcast live on national TV. The successful goal of this mission was to both test the ship's equipment and to ensure that the three crew members could survive a trip this long.
Every Time Men Have Landed on the Moon
As Apollo 17 splashed down on Dec. 19, 1972, to complete its lunar mission, few people predicted that astronauts Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt would be the last humans to set foot on the moon for more than 50 years (NASA is planning a return of humans to the moon as early as […]
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
'Moon bloopers' from NASA is the space footage we didn't know we needed
Apparently, walking on the moon is harder than it looks.
First Aftermath Images Of NASA's Daring DART Asteroid Crash Released
Fresh satellite images have been released showing before and after shots of NASA’s DART mission that successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid over 11 million kilometers (6.8 million miles) deep into space. The Italian Space Agency has released its first images from the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for...
NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars
After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Elon Musk may help NASA extend life for Hubble
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. space agency, NASA, said it signed an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to study whether the life expectancy of the venerated Hubble Space Telescope can be extended. NASA said Thursday it has no plans to carry out or fund a service mission for the...
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
NASA postpones Artemis I mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks after hydrogen leak
NASA scratched the Artemis I mission indefinitely Saturday after a fuel leak derailed the launch of the spacecraft for the second time in a week.
Space photos: The most amazing images this week!
The International Space Station spotted a Mediterranean island, Neptune and its rings stunned astronomers and an asteroid-colliding spacecraft peered at Jupiter's closest moon. These are some of this week's top photos.
NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit
NASA and SpaceX have signed an agreement to study the possibility of using a Dragon spacecraft to lift the Hubble telescope to a higher orbit. The Hubble telescope's orbit decays over time due to atmospheric drag, and reboosting it to a more stable one could add more years to its life. SpaceX proposed the idea several months ago in partnership with the Polaris Program, the human spaceflight initiative organized by billionaire businessman, Jared Isaacman. If you'll recall, Isaacman funded Inspiration4, the first mission to launch an all-civilian crew to orbit back in 2021.
NASA is studying whether SpaceX can visit the Hubble Space Telescope
SpaceX and NASA have agreed to figure out whether or not a SpaceX ship could visit and potentially breathe new life into the iconic Hubble Space Telescope. They announced that they were partnering on a study that would look into whether or not that kind of mission was even possible.
Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes Capture Detailed Views of DART Asteroid Impact
First Time Webb and Hubble Make Simultaneous Observations of the Same Target. Two of NASA’s great observatories had a front-row seat to a groundbreaking NASA test for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope teamed up to collect data...
LOOK: NASA Unveils Striking New Pics of Recent Asteroid Strike
Earlier this week, NASA launched an unprecedented mission to test a response system that could be used in the event of an asteroid crossing paths with Earth. Now, they’ve released some stunning images from both the Hubble and Webb telescopes that captured the moment of impact. The Dart mission...
Jimmy Kimmel on Nasa asteroid mission: ‘Exciting news for everyone other than the Space Force’
Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the success of Nasa’s mission to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft going 15,000mph, in a test of their ability to alter the path of space rocks on potential collision paths with Earth. Some have called the mission, known as Dart (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), the...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
NASA And SpaceX May Work Together To Extend Hubble Telescope's Life
Here's how a new program collaboration between NASA and SpaceX could extend the operational life of Hubble by a significant length of time.
Star Trak: 4 planets and a meteor shower will be visible in October night skies
Saturn will be a fine sight each evening in October, especially for observers with telescopes. The planet will be easy to spot 30 degrees high in the southern sky during the first few hours of darkness, and it won't set until 3 a.m. early in the month and 1 a.m. at month's end. Titan, Saturn's largest moon, will be north of the planet on the mornings of Oct. 8 and 24 and south on Oct. 16. Titan will be a good target for small telescopes.
NASA's DART Is No More, but This Future Probe Is Hoping to Take a Second Look
NASA’s DART probe, in one of the most dramatic space missions ever, crashed into the Dimorphos asteroid yesterday to test the ability of a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid. Now, the European Space Agency is taking the next big step by preparing its HERA probe for a trip to the post-impact asteroid.
