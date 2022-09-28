ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oHBE_0iDir1r700

The Bank of England’s move to step in and calm the chaos in financial markets follows turmoil for the pound and UK government bonds caused by the Chancellor’s tax-cutting mini-budget.

The Bank intervened to try to bring surging yields in government bonds – known as gilts – under control as they spiralled higher, sending UK public borrowing costs soaring.

It said it would buy bonds “on whatever scale is necessary”, but has so far resisted calls to deliver an emergency interest rate rise after the pound fell to an all-time record low against the US dollar on Monday.

Here we look at the reasons behind the Bank’s emergency bond-buying action and what it means for households and businesses:

– Why has the Bank stepped in and what is its move designed to do?

The Bank has announced plans to launch a temporary programme to buy gilts, effectively stepping in to provide a backstop in the market and halt a sell-off.

It made the move after the yield – or interest rate – charged on long-dated gilts soared to levels not seen for many years, which the Bank said threatened to see financial conditions tighten in the UK, cutting the flow of credit to households and businesses, if not addressed.

It is also understood that the Bank’s action follows concerns over the balance sheet strength of many UK pension funds caused by the gilt sell-off, with fears over their solvency if the rout continued unabated.

– What are bonds and bond yields?

Bonds are loans that investors make to a bond issuer and can be issued by companies or governments to raise money.

The yield on a bond is the amount of money an investor receives for owning the debt and is represented as a percentage of its price. When a bond price falls, its yield rises.

Yields fall when investors are less willing to own the debt, meaning they will pay a lower price for the bonds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqCEl_0iDir1r700

– Why are bond yields rising?

Concerns over Britain’s economic policies have sparked a gilt rout, sending the yield on 10-year gilts to over 4% – a level not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Government bond yields are under pressure worldwide amid fears over a global recession caused by the energy crisis.

But UK government bonds have suffered more than most, with the market losing confidence in UK economic policy given Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss’s moves to slash taxes with no plans to get public borrowing on a sustainable footing.

With the market set to be awash with gilts to finance the borrowing needed for the tax cuts, on top of energy bill support, gilt prices have tumbled further, sending yields soaring.

– Why are rising bond yields bad for the economy?

The yield on 10-year gilts is a proxy for the effective interest rate on public borrowing – meaning that rising yields equals higher borrowing costs.

Some experts said that the rises in gilt yields in recent days have added around £20 billion to the cost of the UK servicing its ballooning debt pile.

Higher gilt yields also have a significant impact on mortgage lenders and they have been pulling loans at a record pace in response to market volatility and sharply rising yields.

A plunging pound can also cause a vicious cycle of soaring inflation, a higher bond yield and more expensive government borrowing, with interest rates hiked to try to tame the cost of living.

– Will the Bank’s action help households and businesses?

The Bank’s move has already helped trim yields on gilts and brought much-needed calm to the bond markets, also reassuring investors that it was willing to act outside of scheduled meetings.

But the pound is still close to record lows against the dollar and the Bank has made it clear it will likely have to hike interest rates significantly when it meets in November to rein in surging inflation.

This means borrowing costs are unlikely to come down anytime soon for households and businesses, with markets pricing in a rise close to 6% by next spring.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Now estate agents start calling up rich Londoners saying foreign buyers are ready to swoop for bargains because of cheap pound as chains collapse and deals expire amid mortgage mayhem

Estate agents are calling up wealthy London homeowners alerting them of eager international buyers looking to swoop in on cheap properties after the pound slumped. Sterling crashed to a record low against the dollar of $1.0327 on Monday after Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, and though it has rebounded slightly to $1.10, foreign investors will still be able to massively benefit.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Us Dollar#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Uk#Business Economics#Bank#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Kwarteng’s tax-slashing bonanza will add less than 0.1% to GDP, study warns

Kwasi Kwarteng’s huge tax cuts will add less than 0.1 per cent to GDP each year, a new analysis is warning – while costing £82bn in debt interest alone over five years. The chancellor’s plan – which has forced the Bank of England to intervene to calm market turmoil – will fail to haul the UK’s stagnant economy up to his target of 2.5 per cent annual growth, the study warns.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Vox

The UK’s growing economic crisis, explained

This week, the UK had its most dramatic currency crisis in recent memory. That’s on top of staggering inflation that the Bank of England has yet to significantly curb and a cost-of-living crisis. The situation in the UK sent global financial markets into a tailspin. Though the present crisis has been driven by a combination of factors, including the economic fallout of Brexit, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent package of tax cuts has helped push the UK’s economy into chaos.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil

Trains in Britain all but ground to a halt Saturday as coordinated strikes by rail workers added to a week of turmoil caused by soaring energy prices and unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets. Only about 11% of train services were expected to operate across the U.K. on Saturday, according to Network Rail. Unions said they called the latest in a series of one-day strikes to demand that wage increases keep pace with inflation that is expected to peak at around 11% this month. Consumers were also hit with a jump in their energy bills Saturday as the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

UK not in recession, new figures suggest

The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial reading which said it had shrunk, revised official data suggests. Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It...
ECONOMY
Indy100

What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts

1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Buying meals from the supermarket, spending £50 on breakfast and window-shopping only in the Disney store: How Brits holidaying in the US are hit by the plunging pound

Brits on holiday in the US are being forced to cut back on spending as they feel the first-hand effects of the plunging pound, which dropped once more this morning as the Prime Minister did a media round on local radio stations. UK visitors to the States have reported buying...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy