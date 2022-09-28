Read full article on original website
LaBrant: GOP ticket is least qualified in Michigan history | Opinion
In the days after Republican primary voters chose her to be their party's gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon’s top priority was to travel out-of-state to Dallas, Texas to speak at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) convention), where she joined election deniers like Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Josh Hawley, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as a featured speaker. Also sharing the CPAC podium with Dixon were insurrection aiders and abettors like: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Matt...
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
New study claims Ohio is one of the hardest states to vote in
Ohio finished 41st in the 2022 Cost of Voting Index, a nonpartisan report that ranks states by voting access. Why it matters: Though these rankings don't necessarily correlate to voter turnout, they illustrate obstacles that may stand in voters' paths to the ballot box. Details: 10 categories were taken into...
wmay.com
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
WBUR
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
WBUR
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward South Carolina
As hurricane Ian plowed through Florida, it slowed and is now categorized as a tropical storm. It may strengthen again in the Atlantic before it hits the U.S. mainland again, expected to run through the middle of South Carolina. Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with meteorologist Jeffrey George, director...
Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page. On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.
In Michigan, many in jail are eligible to vote. Here's how
In Michigan, those in jail or prison and awaiting arraignment or trial can vote. Only those serving a sentence in jail or prison after being convicted can't vote while confined. But their voting rights are restored upon release, including for those on probation or parole. Here's a guide on how to check if you're eligible, register to vote and request an absentee ballot for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. ...
AZFamily
New polls shows close race for Arizona governor
Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
WBUR
Hurricane Ian update: Havoc and devastation across Florida
Hurricane Ian has wrought havoc across Florida. Mass power outages and property damage are widespread and the death toll — though still unconfirmed — is expected to be in the hundreds. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to WGCU's Cary Barbor for the latest.
WBUR
Inside the fight to end hunger in Massachusetts and beyond
A third of all people in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity at some point last year. This past week, the White House held its Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in hopes to end hunger. We hear from Congressman Jim McGovern, who helped organize the conference. We also speak with folks from the Greater Boston Food Bank and Cambridge's PAGU restaurant on what efforts look like on the ground.
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
WBUR
Boston-area Brazilians prepare to vote for the country’s president at Mass. polls
Many of the more than 37,000 Brazilian citizens who live in New England are preparing to cast their ballots in the presidential election at Boston-area voting locations on Sunday. Massachusetts is home to one of the largest Brazilian communities in the U.S. and historically residents here have voted for right-wing...
Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
WBUR
How a Texas law could impact First Amendment rights and content moderation online
In Texas, large social media platforms may soon lose the right to moderate their own content. “It does make exceptions for harassment, for violence, censorship that is permitted under federal law Section 230 which is its own thing," law professor Alan Rozenshtein says. "But even reading those broadly ... Do...
9&10 News
Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Dixon met with, and toured, Cadillac Casting Tuesday morning. Coming from the industry herself, she says she can connect with manufacturers and make Michigan more suitable for growth. “It just feels...
