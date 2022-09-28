ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
The Detroit Free Press

LaBrant: GOP ticket is least qualified in Michigan history | Opinion

In the days after Republican primary voters chose her to be their party's gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon’s top priority was to travel out-of-state to Dallas, Texas to speak at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) convention), where she joined election deniers like Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Josh Hawley, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as a featured speaker. Also sharing the CPAC podium with Dixon were insurrection aiders and abettors like: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Matt...
MICHIGAN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum

Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Arizona Elections
Local
Ohio Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Arizona Government
WBUR

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Simpson
Person
Robin
WBUR

Hurricane Ian is barreling toward South Carolina

As hurricane Ian plowed through Florida, it slowed and is now categorized as a tropical storm. It may strengthen again in the Atlantic before it hits the U.S. mainland again, expected to run through the middle of South Carolina. Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with meteorologist Jeffrey George, director...
FLORIDA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

In Michigan, many in jail are eligible to vote. Here's how

In Michigan, those in jail or prison and awaiting arraignment or trial can vote. Only those serving a sentence in jail or prison after being convicted can't vote while confined. But their voting rights are restored upon release, including for those on probation or parole. Here's a guide on how to check if you're eligible, register to vote and request an absentee ballot for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State
AZFamily

New polls shows close race for Arizona governor

Maricopa County Attorney won't prosecute women looking for abortions, but unclear about doctors. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says her office wouldn't prosecute women looking to get abortions, but didn't clarify if they would go after doctors. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: Sep. 26,...
ARIZONA STATE
WBUR

Hurricane Ian update: Havoc and devastation across Florida

Hurricane Ian has wrought havoc across Florida. Mass power outages and property damage are widespread and the death toll — though still unconfirmed — is expected to be in the hundreds. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to WGCU's Cary Barbor for the latest.
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Inside the fight to end hunger in Massachusetts and beyond

A third of all people in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity at some point last year. This past week, the White House held its Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in hopes to end hunger. We hear from Congressman Jim McGovern, who helped organize the conference. We also speak with folks from the Greater Boston Food Bank and Cambridge's PAGU restaurant on what efforts look like on the ground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations

The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy