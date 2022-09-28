In Michigan, those in jail or prison and awaiting arraignment or trial can vote. Only those serving a sentence in jail or prison after being convicted can't vote while confined. But their voting rights are restored upon release, including for those on probation or parole. Here's a guide on how to check if you're eligible, register to vote and request an absentee ballot for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. ...

