Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
msn.com

Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
US News and World Report

Surging U.S. Gun Exports Should Be Curbed, Senators Say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to curb assault weapons exports and increase oversight of gun exports after a Trump-era ruling to ease firearms export laws pushed sales up, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. The lawmakers...
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — House passes bipartisan antitrust bills

A package of antitrust bills that aim to give enforcers’ more power to take on tech giants passed the House in a bipartisan vote after a heated floor debate. And as the House was debating and voting on the proposals, the House Democrats’ campaign arm invited members to an event with two Amazon lobbyists, according to a copy of the attendees’ list obtained by The Hill.
WBUR

A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief03:43

The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
msn.com

Post Politics Now: Congress angles to avert shutdown before lawmakers hit campaign trail

Today, the Senate is angling to pass a stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open for 2½ months. Some details remain to be worked out. The House must also pass the measure by midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown. Getting the bill to President Biden is among the final pieces of business before lawmakers turn their full attention to campaigning for the November elections.
