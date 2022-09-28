Read full article on original website
Related
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Some GOP senators raise eyebrows after Trump promises to pardon all Jan. 6 protestors if reelected
Several Republican members of Congress have taken aim at former President Donald Trump over his comments about pardoning protesters that were present during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. While speaking with The Hill, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) shared their disagreement...
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senate passes short-term government funding bill to avert shutdown
The United States Senate passed legislation to avert a government shutdown after more than a dozen Republicans crossed party lines during the vote. The bill now heads to the House.
U.S. Senate Approves Stopgap Spending Bill With Disaster Relief, Heating aid
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s...
msn.com
Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Surging U.S. Gun Exports Should Be Curbed, Senators Say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to curb assault weapons exports and increase oversight of gun exports after a Trump-era ruling to ease firearms export laws pushed sales up, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. The lawmakers...
Temporary government funding bill headed for passage in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A bill to fund U.S. government activities through Dec. 16 gained enough votes in the Senate to pass with voting continuing on Thursday, as Congress faced a midnight Friday deadline with the start of a new fiscal year.
Hillicon Valley — House passes bipartisan antitrust bills
A package of antitrust bills that aim to give enforcers’ more power to take on tech giants passed the House in a bipartisan vote after a heated floor debate. And as the House was debating and voting on the proposals, the House Democrats’ campaign arm invited members to an event with two Amazon lobbyists, according to a copy of the attendees’ list obtained by The Hill.
Former Capitol Police chief announces Jan. 6 book deal ahead of panel's next hearing
In a bid to "break" his silence, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund announced a book deal Monday with Blackstone Publishing, promising to reveal new details of his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
WBUR
Catholic hospital systems in Washington limit patients' reproductive care options
Nearly half of the hospital beds in Washington state are owned by Catholic hospital systems, limiting the reproductive care offered to patients. Providers at these hospitals terminate pregnancies only when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. But determining when to do so is not always clear. KUOW's...
Stopgap funding measure omits Manchin Clean Water Act proposal
A stopgap funding measure that will be taken up by the Senate omits a provision in Sen. Joe Manchin’s original legislation that would have made it harder for states to block projects like pipelines that run through their waters. The West Virginia Democrat’s original proposal would have codified Trump-era...
WBUR
A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief03:43
The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
msn.com
Post Politics Now: Congress angles to avert shutdown before lawmakers hit campaign trail
Today, the Senate is angling to pass a stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open for 2½ months. Some details remain to be worked out. The House must also pass the measure by midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown. Getting the bill to President Biden is among the final pieces of business before lawmakers turn their full attention to campaigning for the November elections.
Comments / 0