Dangerous dinner: Chemicals were found in these every day foods

Could you be cooking up more than you imagined for dinner tonight?. The FDA tested 307 different food products. Lead was found in sweet potato baby foods and in teething biscuits. It was also found in white wine and ranch salad dressing. Exposure to lead can cause brain and kidney damage, anemia, and fatigue.
Shipt Targets Healthy Meals as Part of White House Hunger Conference

Food delivery platform Shipt is launching a new initiative targeting healthy foods and nutritious meal planning, with plans to add ​​Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for low-income shoppers in 2023. Shipt outlined its plans in Washington, D.C., at the second-ever White House Conference...
Why is corn syrup in so many American infant formulas?

All mammals, including humans, make milk with carbohydrates in the same unique form: lactose, a sugar that is a fusion of two other sugars called galactose and glucose. While scientists don't know why all mammary glands arrange sugars this way, many believe that it's important for babies. And growing evidence suggests that lactose substitutes in infant formula, such as corn syrup solids, may have health consequences, though the research comes with caveats and experts caution against swapping formulas amid a lingering shortage.
Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled Over Undeclared Ingredient

If you're a fan of chocolaty nuts, you're going to want to pay attention to this one. According to a new FDA recall, dark chocolate almonds are being recalled due to an undeclared contaminant found in the package. According to the FDA, Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon has recalled...
North America Meat Institute’s Comments To White House’ Hunger Conference

Aligned with the Biden administration’s goal of ending hunger in the United States and with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the North American Meat Institute and America’s leading meat companies are advancing industry-wide best practices and increasing access to nutrient-dense meat for families in need.
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Brie and Camembert Cheese

Brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated. Do not eat recalled cheese. Throw it away. Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cheese. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can...
