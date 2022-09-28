Read full article on original website
NBC News
Biden administration unveils strategy on hunger, nutrition and health
The Biden administration has unveiled their national strategy on hunger, nutrition and health that includes proposals to move nutrition labels to the front of food packaging, expanded access to free school meals and food security research. NBC's Monica Alba reports.Sept. 27, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Dangerous dinner: Chemicals were found in these every day foods
Could you be cooking up more than you imagined for dinner tonight?. The FDA tested 307 different food products. Lead was found in sweet potato baby foods and in teething biscuits. It was also found in white wine and ranch salad dressing. Exposure to lead can cause brain and kidney damage, anemia, and fatigue.
Thanksgiving Could Cost An Arm And A Turkey Leg This Year
Turkey inventory numbers are the lowest in 16 years as bird flu wipes out flocks. And it's "likely to only get worse," an expert said.
Shipt Targets Healthy Meals as Part of White House Hunger Conference
Food delivery platform Shipt is launching a new initiative targeting healthy foods and nutritious meal planning, with plans to add Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for low-income shoppers in 2023. Shipt outlined its plans in Washington, D.C., at the second-ever White House Conference...
WBUR
More than 3 million American families struggled to get sufficient food in 2021. Why?
More than 3 million American families struggled to get sufficient food in 2021. Why?. Here & Now's Scott Tong talks to Nancy Roman, president and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America, about the Biden administration's goals to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030.
Why is corn syrup in so many American infant formulas?
All mammals, including humans, make milk with carbohydrates in the same unique form: lactose, a sugar that is a fusion of two other sugars called galactose and glucose. While scientists don't know why all mammary glands arrange sugars this way, many believe that it's important for babies. And growing evidence suggests that lactose substitutes in infant formula, such as corn syrup solids, may have health consequences, though the research comes with caveats and experts caution against swapping formulas amid a lingering shortage.
TODAY.com
Brie and camembert cheeses sold in stores across US, Mexico recalled due to Listeria
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a recall for brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 30. The cheese, manufactured in Benton Harbor, Michigan, was sold under more than two dozen brand names in popular stores across the United States and Mexico. The...
WBUR
Catholic hospital systems in Washington limit patients' reproductive care options
Nearly half of the hospital beds in Washington state are owned by Catholic hospital systems, limiting the reproductive care offered to patients. Providers at these hospitals terminate pregnancies only when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. But determining when to do so is not always clear. KUOW's...
U.S. FDA proposes new rules for packaged foods to qualify as 'healthy'
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday proposed new rules for labeling packaged foods as "healthy", as it seeks to help people make informed nutritional choices which can help lower the risk of chronic diseases.
Popculture
Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled Over Undeclared Ingredient
If you're a fan of chocolaty nuts, you're going to want to pay attention to this one. According to a new FDA recall, dark chocolate almonds are being recalled due to an undeclared contaminant found in the package. According to the FDA, Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon has recalled...
swineweb.com
North America Meat Institute’s Comments To White House’ Hunger Conference
Aligned with the Biden administration’s goal of ending hunger in the United States and with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the North American Meat Institute and America’s leading meat companies are advancing industry-wide best practices and increasing access to nutrient-dense meat for families in need.
Which Plant-Based Meat Alternative Is Best For You?
There are now more plant-based meat alternatives than ever before. However, with so many choices out there, many wonder which is considered the healthiest.
cdc.gov
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Brie and Camembert Cheese
Brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated. Do not eat recalled cheese. Throw it away. Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cheese. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can...
