In a major shift for high school admissions, eighth graders from across the five boroughs with course grades in the top 15% of their class last year will have priority in scoring seats at some of New York City’s most selective high schools, Chancellor David Banks said Thursday.Middle schools, meanwhile, will once again be allowed to screen students based on grades and other metrics for the first time since before the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO