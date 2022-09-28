ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 13

Alicia Williams
2d ago

Yet the government that gives them money doesn't check on these schools to make sure that the funds are used appropriately.

Reply
3
HolyDiver718
2d ago

your future landlords folks. They may not know math but they do know that fixing up any of their buildings isn't worth the money

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC overhauls middle and high school admissions

In a major shift for high school admissions, eighth graders from across the five boroughs with course grades in the top 15% of their class last year will have priority in scoring seats at some of New York City’s most selective high schools, Chancellor David Banks said Thursday.Middle schools, meanwhile, will once again be allowed to screen students based on grades and other metrics for the first time since before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Education
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Society
PIX11

Special job fair gives women a chance to change their lives

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 80 New York City women attended a special job fair in Midtown Manhattan Thursday. Several of them received support from the nonprofit Bottomless Closet in finding a new career to support their families. It’s a tough job market. There are many challenges getting that first interview and that new […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secular Education#School Principal#Yeshiva#Linus K12#Linus High School#Hasidic#New York Times
PIX11

New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fordham.edu

COVID-19 Update | Changes in CDC Recommendations

I am writing to give you an update on University COVID-19 protocols. I hope your fall semester is going well. I’m sure you are busy, so I will make this as brief as possible. Vaccinations. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals 12 and...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
bkreader.com

Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation

An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

New NYU Langone medical facility in Cobble Hill to open in 2023

NYU Langone Health is finishing work on a new ambulatory care clinic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a five-story facility that is intended to open mid-2023. The new center will include operating rooms, an emergency department and offices for primary care and specialty physicians. The new emergency department will replace the one that is currently housed in NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, which opened in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
marketplace.org

How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.

Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy