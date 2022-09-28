Read full article on original website
Related
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Cheney: ‘Any interaction’ Trump has with Jan. 6 committee will be under oath, subject to perjury penalties
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) emphasized on Saturday that “any interaction” former President Trump has with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will be “under oath and subject to penalties of perjury.”. Cheney, who serves as the vice chair of the committee,...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
House Democratic leadership finally released the text of their bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks. Here's what's in it.
The bill includes a ban on stock trading by lawmakers and their immediate family, as well as Supreme Court justices. A vote could come this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November
Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
Pennsylvania Democrat says having all-octogenarian House leadership has put him at ease about the president running in 2024: 'To me, Joe Biden is young'
Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle said he's fine with having an 80-plus year old Biden running in 2024. "I serve in Congress. To me, Joe Biden is young," Boyle said, referring to aging House leaders. House Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and Jim Clyburn are all in their early 80s.
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
Former Capitol Police chief announces Jan. 6 book deal ahead of panel's next hearing
In a bid to "break" his silence, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund announced a book deal Monday with Blackstone Publishing, promising to reveal new details of his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Nazi sympathizer and Army reservist who stormed the Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who has dressed up as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after he failed to convince jurors that he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.
Wife of Supreme Court justice meets with U.S. Capitol riot committee
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met for about four hours on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
WBUR
Cases on affirmative action, voting rights and EPA in upcoming Supreme Court term
The Supreme Court's new term starts next week after a blockbuster last term when the court overturned Roe v. Wade. This term will include cases on affirmative action, voting rights and the regulation of wetlands. Here & Now's Scott Tong talks with Dahlia Lithwick who writes about the courts and...
How to watch the House Jan. 6 committee's next hearing on Wednesday, with new findings from the investigation
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be holding another public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 28, which the committee says will reveal some of the information they learned this summer. CBS News will broadcast the hearing as a Special Report on television and streaming...
Comments / 0