ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Nazi sympathizer and Army reservist who stormed the Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who has dressed up as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after he failed to convince jurors that he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy