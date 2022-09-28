ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Daily Mail

The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
The Spun

Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run

Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
