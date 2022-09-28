Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
NJ.com
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB・
NFL reporter Sara Walsh learned her husband caught Aaron Judge’s 61st home run on Twitter and had the perfect response
Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run would have been worth a lot of money had it hit the open market. This Blue Jays fan knew it after comically missing the catch and now NFL reporter Sara Walsh knows this pain. On Wednesday, Judge tied Roger Maris’ long-standing record of...
Yankees' Aaron Judge gives his mom record-tying baseball: 'She’s been with me through it all'
Aaron Judge was able to give his historic home run ball to his mother, Patty, after the New York Yankees' victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's what happened to Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League home run record Wednesday night, hitting his 61st home run of the season. Here’s who ended up catching the milestone homer.
The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
WFAN Sports Radio
WATCH: Aaron Judge gives 61st home run ball to his mother, Patty Judge
Aaron Judge brought out the 61st home run ball and gave it to his mother, Patty Judge, in a nice family moment after making Yankees history.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on September 30
On September 30 at 8:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. TV: Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Video shows how close Blue Jays fans were to catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Wednesday tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The homer came with a runner on in the top of the 7th inning to give his New York Yankees a 5-3 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge hit...
Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run
Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
Longtime Cardinals writer Rick Hummel to retire from St. Louis Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS – It’s not only a sendoff season for longtime St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, but also an award-winning storyteller who has closely followed their baseball careers and hundreds of others. Rick Hummel will retire from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after 50 years...
Comments / 0