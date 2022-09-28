Read full article on original website
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run
Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night
During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Look: Tom Brady Announces Significant Move Following Hurricane
Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News
Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Hurricane News
Tom Brady and Gisele have relocated from Tampa Bay to Miami with Hurricane Ian pounding on the southwestern part of Florida. However, they're not staying together. According to Page Six, Brady and Gisele are living separately, even as they've relocated to South Beach with Hurricane Ian approaching the state. "Tom...
Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday
The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors
With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
Roger Maris Jr. Is Sparking Controversy With His Comments
Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in a season for the New York Yankees. As it stands, that's now tied for the American League all-time single season home run record. Aaron Judge smacked homer No. 61 in Toronto on Wednesday night. But what should the "real" home run record be?
Look: Veteran NFL Player Has Quietly Retired At 30
A former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has secretly called it quits. Daryl Williams, who originally signed a three-year extension with the Bills in March of last year before he was released earlier this year, has quietly stepped away from football. Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino was discussing Williams as a...
Aaron Judge Reveals Who He Thinks Has 'Real' Home Run Record
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday night, tying Roger Maris for the all-time American League record for most homers in a single season. Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa all had seasons where they hit more home runs. They played in the National League though.
NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon Unhappy News
Josh Gordon isn't happy that he still has to pay one of his former teams. The free agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted about how it's dumb that he has to continue to pay the Cleveland Browns money, even though he doesn't play for them anymore.
Details Are Emerging From The Dolphins' Practice Scandal
On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins held practice at Nippert Stadium. That session ended up being recorded by someone at the venue. Video clips of the Dolphins practicing quickly emerged on Twitter. That obviously isn't a great look for the league. NFL reporter Al Butler reported on Thursday morning that league...
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
NFL Reveals Early Findings Of Tua Tagovailoa Investigation
Following Sunday's game, the NFLPA requested a probe into whether or not the Miami Dolphins followed concussion protocol when assessing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa appeared wobbly after taking a hit early in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills, but reportedly passed testing in the locker room and returned to the game. Miami said the third-year signal caller aggravated a back injury on the play, which is why he was unsteady on his feet.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family
The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
