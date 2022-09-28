ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run

Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Hurricane News

Tom Brady and Gisele have relocated from Tampa Bay to Miami with Hurricane Ian pounding on the southwestern part of Florida. However, they're not staying together. According to Page Six, Brady and Gisele are living separately, even as they've relocated to South Beach with Hurricane Ian approaching the state. "Tom...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday

The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors

With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Roger Maris Jr. Is Sparking Controversy With His Comments

Roger Maris hit 61 home runs in a season for the New York Yankees. As it stands, that's now tied for the American League all-time single season home run record. Aaron Judge smacked homer No. 61 in Toronto on Wednesday night. But what should the "real" home run record be?
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Veteran NFL Player Has Quietly Retired At 30

A former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has secretly called it quits. Daryl Williams, who originally signed a three-year extension with the Bills in March of last year before he was released earlier this year, has quietly stepped away from football. Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino was discussing Williams as a...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Judge Reveals Who He Thinks Has 'Real' Home Run Record

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday night, tying Roger Maris for the all-time American League record for most homers in a single season. Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa all had seasons where they hit more home runs. They played in the National League though.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon Unhappy News

Josh Gordon isn't happy that he still has to pay one of his former teams. The free agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted about how it's dumb that he has to continue to pay the Cleveland Browns money, even though he doesn't play for them anymore.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Dolphins' Practice Scandal

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins held practice at Nippert Stadium. That session ended up being recorded by someone at the venue. Video clips of the Dolphins practicing quickly emerged on Twitter. That obviously isn't a great look for the league. NFL reporter Al Butler reported on Thursday morning that league...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Reveals Early Findings Of Tua Tagovailoa Investigation

Following Sunday's game, the NFLPA requested a probe into whether or not the Miami Dolphins followed concussion protocol when assessing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa appeared wobbly after taking a hit early in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills, but reportedly passed testing in the locker room and returned to the game. Miami said the third-year signal caller aggravated a back injury on the play, which is why he was unsteady on his feet.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
NBA
The Spun

