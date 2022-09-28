ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Battle Creek father

WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PznYj_0iDiog1800

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found guilty in the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old father in Battle Creek.

Kolbie McGinn, 20, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges, according to a Wednesday news release from the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Michael Corbin was shot and killed during a robbery at his Battle Creek home on Nov. 23, 2019.

McGinn and Trenton Cohoon, both 17 years old at the time, were arrested in connection to Corbin’s death.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 31. Since McGinn was a 17-year-old minor at the time of the murder, under Michigan law, the court will determine whether life in prison without parole is an appropriate sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WWMT

Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former stabbing suspect faces charges for stalking, assault, resisting police

The City of Hillsdale Police Department arrested a repeat offender on Sept. 20 for multiple counts of resisting an officer, among other charges. According to a Hillsdale police press release, 39-year-old Shaun David Helton was arrested last Tuesday on two counts of resisting and obstructing police, domestic assault, aggravated stalking, violation of conditional bond, and two bench warrants for failing to appear. Police detained Helton on Sept. 20 after an incident near Union and River Streets. Helton is a known felon, last arrested in February for assault with a deadly weapon.
HILLSDALE, MI
WWMTCw

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Prison#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo County deputies arrest suspect driving a stolen vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect who was parked inside a stolen vehicle Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy