SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The No. 3 New Mexico women’s cross country team opened the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational with a second-place team finish on Friday behind two runners in the top-10 and all five scorers within the top-20. Gracelyn Larkin was the first Lobo to cross the line, finishing ninth at 16:20.4, followed by Amelia Mazza-Downie at 16:21.3 for a 10th-place finish. Samree Dishon made up seven spots in the final thousand meters to finish 13th at 16:22.0 and Emma Heckel (16:24.5) and Elise Thorner (16:33.0) finished 16th and 20th, respectively, to round out the team scoring.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO