golobos.com
UNLV Outlasts Lobos 31-20 in Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — UNLV scored 24 unanswered points after UNM zipped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter to take a 31-20 win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Rebels moved to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Mountain West’s West Division while UNM fell to 2-3 and 0-2 overall in the Mountain Division. The Lobos now return home to face the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, October 8 at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
golobos.com
Lobo WBB Cherry & Silver Scrimmage Set for Oct. 15
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lobo fans can get a glimpse of the 2022-23 New Mexico women’s basketball team on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the Cherry and Silver Scrimmage, presented by Bud Light and Presbyterian Health. Admission and parking is free and concessions will be available for purchase at the event.
golobos.com
UNM Hosts Colorado State Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After a heartbreaker on Thursday night at the Johnson Center, the Lobo volleyball team has another opportunity to respond with Colorado State on Saturday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and is available to stream on the Mountain West Network with live stats also available. Fans are encouraged to attend in person with $2 tickets for the match and are encouraged to wear cherry.
golobos.com
Lobo Comeback Comes Up Short to Cowgirls Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After dropping the first two sets on Thursday night at the Johnson Center, the Lobo volleyball team responded to force a fifth set, and although New Mexico got out to an early lead in the deciding set, couldn’t complete the reverse sweep in the Mountain West battle against Wyoming.
golobos.com
Lobos Defeat Air Force 2-0 for First Mountain West Win
USAFA, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to five games with its first conference win of the season, defeating Air Force 2-0 Thursday night at the Cadet Soccer Stadium. The Lobos (3-2-5, 1-0-2 MW) used a pair of second half goals to record their first Mountain West win and snap the Falcons’ (4-4-2, 1-1-1 MW) three-game unbeaten streak.
golobos.com
Lobo Women Finish Second at Joe Piane Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The No. 3 New Mexico women’s cross country team opened the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational with a second-place team finish on Friday behind two runners in the top-10 and all five scorers within the top-20. Gracelyn Larkin was the first Lobo to cross the line, finishing ninth at 16:20.4, followed by Amelia Mazza-Downie at 16:21.3 for a 10th-place finish. Samree Dishon made up seven spots in the final thousand meters to finish 13th at 16:22.0 and Emma Heckel (16:24.5) and Elise Thorner (16:33.0) finished 16th and 20th, respectively, to round out the team scoring.
golobos.com
Men’s Basketball Cherry & Silver Scrimmage Set for October 21
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Lobo fans will get their first opportunity to see the 2022-23 New Mexico men’s basketball team in person during the Cherry & Silver Scrimmage, presented by Bud Light and Presbyterian Health, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at The Pit. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and admission and parking is free.
golobos.com
To the Finals for Maggs and Pucalka at Pro Circuit Tourney
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The dream run for Jan Pucalka and Alex Maggs has one more story to be written. Maggs and Pucalka earned a trip to the doubles finals of the USTA Pro Ciruit M15 Tournament hosted by The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, and being played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium. They got there with a comeback 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-7) victory of Kalman Boyd and Warren Wood.
golobos.com
Lobo XC to Race Friday at Notre Dame
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo cross country team travels to Notre Dame for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, set for Friday morning. Running in the 8:30 a.m. MT women’s Blue 5000m race will be Samree Dishon, Sarah Eckel, Isabella Fauria, Semira Mebrahtu Firezghi, Abbe Goldstein, Maisie Grice, Emma Heckel, Gracelyn Larkin, Amelia Mazza-Downie, Christina Nisoli, Elise Thorner, Ali Upshaw, Samantha Valentine and Danielle Verster. Only Fauria and Nisoli ran in the season opener at Texas Tech.
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
KRQE News 13
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
desertexposure.com
Las Cruces locals in statewide women's art show
The works of Las Cruces artists Irene Oliver Lewis, Pamela Enriquez Courts, Diana Molina and Connie Anaya will be featured during the fifth annual Women’s Art Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, Pete Domenici Building, 1701 4th St. SW, in Albuquerque. “I...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
golobos.com
Run Ends for Abdulsalam and Samaha in Quarters
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The dream run for Rafael Abdulsalam and Georgia Samaha came to an end Thursday, as the tandem lost 6-2, 6-3 to Demetris Azoldis and Franco Ribero in the quarterfinals of the USTA Pro Ciruit M15 Tournament hosted by The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, and being played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium. They had previous knocked off the No. 1 seeded pairing of Oscar O’Hoisin and Benjamin Sigouin, winning 10-3 in a third-set tiebreaker.
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
