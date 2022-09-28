Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos Defeat Air Force 2-0 for First Mountain West Win
USAFA, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to five games with its first conference win of the season, defeating Air Force 2-0 Thursday night at the Cadet Soccer Stadium. The Lobos (3-2-5, 1-0-2 MW) used a pair of second half goals to record their first Mountain West win and snap the Falcons’ (4-4-2, 1-1-1 MW) three-game unbeaten streak.
golobos.com
UNM Hosts Colorado State Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After a heartbreaker on Thursday night at the Johnson Center, the Lobo volleyball team has another opportunity to respond with Colorado State on Saturday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and is available to stream on the Mountain West Network with live stats also available. Fans are encouraged to attend in person with $2 tickets for the match and are encouraged to wear cherry.
golobos.com
UNLV Outlasts Lobos 31-20 in Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — UNLV scored 24 unanswered points after UNM zipped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter to take a 31-20 win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Rebels moved to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Mountain West’s West Division while UNM fell to 2-3 and 0-2 overall in the Mountain Division. The Lobos now return home to face the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, October 8 at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
golobos.com
Lobo Women Finish Second at Joe Piane Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind.— The No. 3 New Mexico women’s cross country team opened the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational with a second-place team finish on Friday behind two runners in the top-10 and all five scorers within the top-20. Gracelyn Larkin was the first Lobo to cross the line, finishing ninth at 16:20.4, followed by Amelia Mazza-Downie at 16:21.3 for a 10th-place finish. Samree Dishon made up seven spots in the final thousand meters to finish 13th at 16:22.0 and Emma Heckel (16:24.5) and Elise Thorner (16:33.0) finished 16th and 20th, respectively, to round out the team scoring.
golobos.com
Lobo WBB Cherry & Silver Scrimmage Set for Oct. 15
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lobo fans can get a glimpse of the 2022-23 New Mexico women’s basketball team on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the Cherry and Silver Scrimmage, presented by Bud Light and Presbyterian Health. Admission and parking is free and concessions will be available for purchase at the event.
golobos.com
To the Finals for Maggs and Pucalka at Pro Circuit Tourney
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The dream run for Jan Pucalka and Alex Maggs has one more story to be written. Maggs and Pucalka earned a trip to the doubles finals of the USTA Pro Ciruit M15 Tournament hosted by The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, and being played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium. They got there with a comeback 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 1-0 (10-7) victory of Kalman Boyd and Warren Wood.
golobos.com
Lobo XC to Race Friday at Notre Dame
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo cross country team travels to Notre Dame for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, set for Friday morning. Running in the 8:30 a.m. MT women’s Blue 5000m race will be Samree Dishon, Sarah Eckel, Isabella Fauria, Semira Mebrahtu Firezghi, Abbe Goldstein, Maisie Grice, Emma Heckel, Gracelyn Larkin, Amelia Mazza-Downie, Christina Nisoli, Elise Thorner, Ali Upshaw, Samantha Valentine and Danielle Verster. Only Fauria and Nisoli ran in the season opener at Texas Tech.
golobos.com
Lobo Comeback Comes Up Short to Cowgirls Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After dropping the first two sets on Thursday night at the Johnson Center, the Lobo volleyball team responded to force a fifth set, and although New Mexico got out to an early lead in the deciding set, couldn’t complete the reverse sweep in the Mountain West battle against Wyoming.
KKTV
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NCAA announced on Thursday that the Air Force Academy football team is on probation for two years for “recruiting violations committed during COVID-19 dead periods.”. The NCAA says that four people involved reached an agreement with enforcement staff about penalties and one person...
golobos.com
Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fifth edition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Wednesday, September 28 from 7-8 pm live from our new home at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB.
golobos.com
Run Ends for Abdulsalam and Samaha in Quarters
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The dream run for Rafael Abdulsalam and Georgia Samaha came to an end Thursday, as the tandem lost 6-2, 6-3 to Demetris Azoldis and Franco Ribero in the quarterfinals of the USTA Pro Ciruit M15 Tournament hosted by The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, and being played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium. They had previous knocked off the No. 1 seeded pairing of Oscar O’Hoisin and Benjamin Sigouin, winning 10-3 in a third-set tiebreaker.
golobos.com
Maggs/Pucalka Move Into Semis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rafael Abdulsalam and Georgia Samaha knocked off the No. 1 seeded pairing of Oscar O’Hoisin and Benjamin Sigouin, winning 10-3 in a third-set tiebreaker to to advance to the quarterfinals of the USTA Pro Ciruit M15 Tournament hosted by The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, and being played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium.
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
KRDO
Catholics in Colorado Springs reflect on the ‘rich legacy’ of Bishop Emeritus Michael Sheridan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Catholics in Colorado Springs are remembering the life and legacy of Bishop Emeritus Michael Sheridan, who after serving in Colorado Springs for 20 years, died peacefully at Penrose Hospital on Tuesday. The impact is felt deeply by the Diocese of Colorado Springs, and the men...
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
rrobserver.com
(Gallery) Balloon lands next to Iris Rd., collapses into roadway
It was an anxious morning for at least one balloon team early Friday. They were very, very busy, wrestling with getting their partially deflated balloon out of the road at about 9 a.m. The balloon apparently landed next to Iris Rd. NE in Rio Rancho, and then collapsed onto the...
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Lift off for Balloon Fiesta, strike a historic pose at for Native fashion, party for Pride in Las Cruces, relive your Route 66 kicks, and raise a glass for craft beer. 1 Lift off for Balloon Fiesta. Rainbow-colored hot-air balloons take to the skies over the Duke City beginning this...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
Sata Fe, NM is known for many things, such as its art, its diverse population, its dedication to tradition, and its excellent food. Over the last three decades, the food scene has expanded exponentially, and now people come from all over to be tempted by the city’s fare. The following is a list of the Best Restaurants in Santa Fe:
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
