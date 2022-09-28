ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragould, AR

Kait 8

Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a homeless man Thursday on six counts of raping a child. According to court documents, Paragould police received information on Aug. 1 about an “inappropriate relationship” between a teenage girl and 27-year-old Blake Glover. During an interview the following day with an...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Police offering reward in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

School employee on leave following rape allegations

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
WILSON, AR
Kait 8

Man arrested after threatening to kill people in moving vehicle

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Poinsett County man is behind bars after deputies said he threatened to kill people in a vehicle with a gun while driving back from a trip. William Baggett was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25 along Interstate 555 near Marked Tree. He was charged with an attempt to commit second-degree murder, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, cruelty to animals, and possession of a controlled substance.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Mother leads deputy on chase after biting son

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 54-year-old woman from Tyronza was arrested after biting her son and leading authorities on a chase through Poinsett County. Shannon Brewer was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with second-degree domestic battery, endangering the welfare of a minor, felony fleeing, and driving on a suspended license.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Poplar Bluff shooting investigation

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A man is injured after he was shot in the chest and two men were arrested late Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, both of Poplar Bluff were arrested and taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality. Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election. However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Kait 8

Crews responding to house fire

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
BROOKLAND, AR
KTLO

Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink

A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Checkers is coming to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!. On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident

PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR

