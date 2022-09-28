Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a homeless man Thursday on six counts of raping a child. According to court documents, Paragould police received information on Aug. 1 about an “inappropriate relationship” between a teenage girl and 27-year-old Blake Glover. During an interview the following day with an...
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
Kait 8
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Kait 8
School employee on leave following rape allegations
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
Kait 8
Man arrested after threatening to kill people in moving vehicle
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Poinsett County man is behind bars after deputies said he threatened to kill people in a vehicle with a gun while driving back from a trip. William Baggett was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25 along Interstate 555 near Marked Tree. He was charged with an attempt to commit second-degree murder, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, cruelty to animals, and possession of a controlled substance.
Kait 8
Mother leads deputy on chase after biting son
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 54-year-old woman from Tyronza was arrested after biting her son and leading authorities on a chase through Poinsett County. Shannon Brewer was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with second-degree domestic battery, endangering the welfare of a minor, felony fleeing, and driving on a suspended license.
Kait 8
Poplar Bluff shooting investigation
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A man is injured after he was shot in the chest and two men were arrested late Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, both of Poplar Bluff were arrested and taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
Kait 8
Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality. Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election. However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
Kait 8
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews responded to a “fully-involved” house fire in Jonesboro Thursday night. Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane off North Patrick Street around 7:50 p.m. The Jonesboro Fire Department said six people were...
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
Kait 8
Crews responding to house fire
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
KTLO
Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink
A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
Kait 8
Caruthersville High School increasing security for homecoming game following deadly shooting
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville High School is beefing up security for the homecoming game. This comes after a deadly shooting near the stadium following a football game Friday night, September 23. “Based on what transpired, as tragic as that was, we knew that we did need to move...
Kait 8
Checkers is coming to Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!. On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.
Kait 8
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
