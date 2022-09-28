Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work
DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
56 gaming machines seized during 4 raids in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park, Flint area
A total of 56 gaming machines and thousands of dollars were seized when officials discovered illegal gambling operations at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park, as well as a store in the Flint area. Investigators with the Michigan Gaming Control Board and the Michigan Attorney General said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy free guided nature walks at Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor this fall
ANN ARBOR – As the weather starts changing, it’s still a beautiful time of year to get outside and soak in the natural scenery around you. Matthaei Botanical Gardens is hosting bi-weekly guided nature walks this fall on select Wednesdays and Sundays. The free walks last for one hour and registration is not required.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season
ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives. Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know
If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.
ClickOnDetroit.com
56-year-old killed by suspected drunken driver while crossing Michigan Avenue in Canton
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver while crossing Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275. A 56-year-old Wayne man was struck by a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor announces new, unified brand for its water services
ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced Ann Arbor Water as its new brand for city water services. Until now, the city had three individual teams working independently on drinking water, wastewater recovery and stormwater management. Now, the three groups will work in close coordination under the same umbrella.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Be spirited away by Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in November
ANN ARBOR – On Nov. 19 and 20, the Michigan Theater will be turned into a fantasy wonderland inspired by the music of famed animation group, Studio Ghibli. Conductor Wilbur Lin will lead Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra through two family-friendly concerts celebrating the soundtracks of three films, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman in 60s struck by car, killed in Wyandotte
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Plymouth District Library eliminates late fees, goes ‘fine free’
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Plymouth District Library has officially eliminated late fees for local borrowers, both in the present and retroactively. Late fees have been cleared for all existing Plymouth Library borrowers as of Oct. 1, officials announced. As of Saturday, borrowers will not be charged fees for returning library materials late.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More daytime sun, warmer temps before rain chances later this week in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. We have many suburbs flirting with freezing temperatures early this morning around Metro Detroit without any frost advisories. We will see some patchy frost again this morning the farther away you are from Detroit. Areas within 20-30 miles of Downtown Detroit will start in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.
