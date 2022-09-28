Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Painting class set for October 6 and 27 at NSU
Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Pick Up Your Brush painting class on October 6 and 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of South Hall. The fee is $45 per session. Each class is a separate session. In...
Natchitoches Times
14th annual Louisiana Studies Conference explores “Supernatural Louisiana”
NATCHITOCHES – The 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference was held on September 17 at NSU. Dr. Lisa Abney, Faculty Facilitator for Academic Research and Community College Outreach and Professor of English, Jason Church, Chief of Technical Services at the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, Daniel Gordy, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and English, Dr. Charles Pellegrin, Director of the Southern Studies Institute and Professor of History, and Dr. Shane Rasmussen, Director of the Louisiana Folklife Center and Professor of English, served as conference co-chairs. Church and Rasmussen also served as the Conference programmers, with Church serving as chair of Conference programming. Daphne Hines, Director of Publications, designed the Conference program cover and poster, incorporating a photo by Peter Jones. Dr. Scott Burrell, Director of the Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts and Professor of Theatre, Leslie Gruesbeck, Chair of the Department of Fine + Graphic Arts and Associate Professor of Art, Dr. Masahito Kuroda, Professor of Euphonium-Tuba and Coordinator of Media Recording, and Dr. Fran Lemoine, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Biology served as Conference Hosts. The staff of the Louisiana Folklife Center, administrative coordinator Bessie Jones and student workers LeT’Anna Ledet and Aaron Malone, as well as graduate assistants Jackson Driggers and Zoe Hebert, kept the Conference running smoothly. Chris Brumley, Senior eLearning Systems Support Specialist and student worker Jake English served as Conference technical support. Chris Reich served as Conference photographer.
klax-tv.com
Dinosaurs Take Over the Alexandria Mall Parking Lot
Dinosaurs have taken over the Alexandria Mall parking lot. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what it’s all about. Jurassic Empire is at the Alexandria Mall. It’s a drive through event with life size dinosaurs that move and breathe as you drive through. Joey Flohr on...
kalb.com
Northwood-Lena Homecoming King gives crown to student with special needs
LENA, La. (KALB) - A Northwood-Lena football player gave up his homecoming crown to his long-time friend with special needs. During homecoming week at the school, Matthew Ryder, a Gator football player, was chosen as the school’s Homecoming King. However, he chose to give his crown and title to...
Natchitoches Times
GEORGE ANDREW BATSON
Born in Fresno, California and adopted by J. A. and Bessie Batson July 4, 1950, George grew up in Jonesboro where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Gail. They celebrated their 55th anniversary this year. He worked for Edmonds Funeral Home while in high school and summers. After graduation from Jonesboro-Hodge High School, he attended Mortuary Science College in Dallas until he was injured in a sandlot football game with fellow students and had to resign. George and Gail were married and moved to Shreveport where Gail was attending nursing school. They had a son, David Bret. In 1976, the family moved to Natchitoches. He held various positions throughout his lifetime, including with Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport and being self-employed for several years, but never forgot his desire to serve others as a funeral director. Even though he never officially obtained that title, he finally did what he loved the remaining years before retirement. George retired from Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home where he had worked for 16 years as an assistant to the directors. He loved this profession and considered it his life’s work.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo is a long standing Natchitoches tradition. The carnival runs from Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 with many rides, games, and activities for the entire family. Gate admission is $5 with $25 ride armbands each night, located at Natchitoches Parish Fairgrounds. For...
Natchitoches Times
COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE
Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
Natchitoches Times
Jiu Jitsu and ballet classes now offered at Natchitoches Central
Two PE classes are required for high school graduation. At Natchitoches Central, students now have the opportunity to expand their skill set and learn something new while also getting their PE credits. For the first time, Natchitoches Central is offering Jiu Jitsu and ballet classes as PE credits. Craig Sylvia,...
westcentralsbest.com
Pageant queen crowned at Northwestern State University
NATCHITOCHES, La. - A new queen now wears the crown at Northwestern State University. Five students competed Wednesday for the title of Miss Northwestern - Lady of the Bracelet. Outgoing queen, Makenzie Scroggs, crowned this year’s winner, secondary education major Bailey Willis. Willis says she plans to use her...
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana's Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana.
westcentralsbest.com
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ Lagniappe for Sept. 24, 2022
Things are sure quiet on the political front. It’s scary because Natchitoches Parish could have no local representation in the Louisiana House or Senate. Remember, reapportionment has made Natchitoches Parish part of several other districts and we no longer have the bulk of the population in any of them. Kenny Cox’s House district was basically eliminated and scattered while in the Senate, Louie Bernard picked up parts of four other parishes. Neither will be back next term because Cox was term limited and Louie is not seeking re-election.
Bossier City, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Women’s Resource Center announces new Executive Director
The Women’s Resource Center announced and introduced its new Executive Director, Morgan LaCaze, at its annual Celebration of Life Gala on Sept. 29. Originally from Hemphill, TX, Morgan came to Natchitoches to earn her degree in business administration at Northwestern State University where she met her husband Jacob. Morgan...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community leaders tour the Natchitoches Weyerhaeuser plant
Weyerhaeuser and the Chamber partnered to convene community leaders for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Natchitoches plant. Weyerhaeuser hosted this tour to promote awareness of the extent of the production and economic impact that is generated by the Natchitoches facility. Weyerhaeuser employs over 200 people within the parish, and recently committed over $16 million in their Natchitoches location.
Natchitoches Times
Amulet from Payne to Howell closed today, tomorrow
NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Amulet Street from Payne Street to Howell Street will be closed and reopen by the end of the day on Friday, September 30th, 2022. This street closure is due to Williams...
westcentralsbest.com
Second arrest made in weekend homicide in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a second man sought in connection with last weekend's homicide in the city. Kenny Wayne Smith Jr, 27, turned himself in at the Natchitoches Police Department Thursday. He was arrested without incident. Smith was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a...
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ruston (LA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ruston, LA?. Ruston is a small borough located in Lincoln Parish ( Ruston is the parish seat) in the northern part of Louisiana, United States. The city is the biggest in the Eastern Ark-La-Tex area, with a population...
kalb.com
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
