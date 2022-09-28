Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
MLive.com
Tigers put 2 players on injured list, including rookie outfielder
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers put two players on the injured list before Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. One of the injuries we knew about: Right-handed pitcher Matt Manning (right forearm strain) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night after experiencing arm fatigue during his warmups.
Shohei Ohtani pitches near no-no as Angels drop A’s
Shohei Ohtani’s bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the eighth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
KTLO
Cardinals host Pirates to start last home series
The St. Louis Cardinals will begin their last home series of the regular season on Friday. The Redbirds are set to welcome Pittsburgh back to the Gateway City. St. Louis clinched the National League Central Division title this week in Milwaukee. The Cardinals currently have a record of 90-66. The Pirates are 59-97. Pittsburgh trails St. Louis by 31 games in the standings.
msn.com
Three balks in one at-bat? The historical context of Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier’s feat
Richard Bleier was at a loss for words. Never in his entire MLB career — seven seasons, 303 games, 295 1/3 innings — had the left-handed relief pitcher been called for a balk. So clearly he was flabbergasted when he was called for not one, not two, but...
Pujols hits #701, Cardinals win 2-1 over Pirates
Albert Pujols hit career home run #701 and helped the Cardinals to a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Friday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals trailed 1-0 in the fourth inning when Pujols stepped to the plate. He launched career homer 701 into Big Mac Land to tie that game at 1-1. Nolan Arenado delivered the game winning hit in the fifth inning, a single to right scoring Brendan Donovan making it 2-1 Cards. Jack Flaherty was the winning pitcher (2-1), going six innings allowing just one run while striking out six Pirates hitters. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 19th save of the season.
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
FOX Sports
Pirates bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-97, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.66 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +172; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
numberfire.com
