ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
go955.com

Youngest of 3 siblings found not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo couple

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury has found a man not guilty of double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple. 19-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty on all counts related to the murders of 33-year-old Katoya McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Junior. The jury returned the verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberation on Friday, September 30.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Suspicion of armed student places Parchment High School on lockdown

PARCHMENT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parchment High School went into lockdown on Wednesday, September 28 for a concern over a student with a gun. According to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department, the school went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution after suspicion arose of a photo of a gun was sent in the school.
PARCHMENT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
go955.com

KRESA breaks ground on new $100-million dollar Career Technical Education Center

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was a big day in Kalamazoo on Friday, September 30 as hundreds from the community turned out for the Groundbreaking of the new $100-million dollar Career Technical Education center at the corner of Sprinkle Road and I-94. It will be called the Kalamazoo Career Connect Campus. And it was quite the celebration on Friday as Principal Isaac Carter announced their plans.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy