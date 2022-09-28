KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It was a big day in Kalamazoo on Friday, September 30 as hundreds from the community turned out for the Groundbreaking of the new $100-million dollar Career Technical Education center at the corner of Sprinkle Road and I-94. It will be called the Kalamazoo Career Connect Campus. And it was quite the celebration on Friday as Principal Isaac Carter announced their plans.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO