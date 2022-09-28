Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Kentucky
The Rebels are debuting their new Realtree helmets against the Wildcats on Saturday.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowNo. 7 Kentucky: Welcome back, Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky's lead running back returns to ...
Does college football have an attendance problem? Lane Kiffin's fan gripes bring up fair point
No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in Oxford. Both teams are undefeated. This is, to say the least, a big game. The scant few area hotel rooms available are running $600 a night, you can forget about a Friday night reservation at City Grocery and the cops are already warning everyone about the traffic.
hottytoddy.com
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation
Honor marks sixth consecutive year of recognition; Ole Miss among only two SEC schools listed. More than nine in ten recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year.
RELATED PEOPLE
flagpole.com
Remembering the Riots When James Meredith Integrated Ole Miss 60 Years Ago
“He went down to Oxford Town/ Guns and clubs followed him down/ All because his face was brown/ Better get away from Oxford Town.” So sang Bob Dylan after a mob of white supremacist rioters surged through the campus of the University of Mississippi after a young Black man named James Meredith was admitted to the long-segregated Ole Miss in 1962.
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
actionnews5.com
Driver airlifted after Marshall Co. bus crash
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A driver was airlifted after a bus crash in Marshall County. Marshall County Schools says all students have been released to their parents. The bus driver was the only person injured. Due to the crash, the HW Byers Homecoming Parade has been canceled.
Government Technology
Tupelo, Miss., Officials Eye Real-Time Surveillance Software
(TNS) — Tupelo leaders are considering the purchase of a law enforcement tool police officials claim will be a "game changer" — software that would link city, business and residential security cameras into a citywide surveillance network. On Monday, city officials heard a proposal from an Atlanta-based security...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dropping Mississippi River levels impacting local fishing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S Fish and Wildlife biologists have said slowing barge traffic and dropping river levels could benefit plants, fish and wildlife in the Mississippi River. And, with a drought dropping water levels in the river, we are seeing an impact on the barge traffic. Local fishermen said...
wtva.com
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wtva.com
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
hottytoddy.com
Opa! Unique Greek Dining Experience on Oxford’s Square
I have dined at Oxford’s newest Greek restaurant, Opa!, located on The Square, and it is a unique dining experience I would highly recommend. Opa! serves Greek dishes, desserts and cocktails in a laid-back but stunning atmosphere. As I walk into Opa!, it’s that atmosphere that instantly impresses me....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
Lawsuit dismissed against officers seen punching man during Mississippi arrest
HERNANDO, Miss. — A lawsuit against Hernando, Mississippi police officers who were seen on camera punching a man during an arrest has been dismissed, according to court records filed Tuesday, September 27. In the video, Adrian Hoyle can be seen getting out of a car that crashed into a...
wcbi.com
Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting
EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
620K+
Followers
77K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1