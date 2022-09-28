Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Charges filed in murder of Christopher Yakim on S. Michigan Street
A man has been charged in the murder of Christopher Yakim on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Jerrod Sanders has been charged with murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement. On Wednesday, South Bend Police responded to the 2000 block of S. Michigan Street and spoke with...
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
WNDU
St. Joseph County Leaf Pick-up Program changes
Morris Performing Arts Center celebrating 100 years in South Bend this weekend. A special presentation on Thursday highlighted the new renovations to the Morris. Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Mishawaka Police, along with the FBI, arrested Archie Taylor, 37, of South Bend Wednesday.
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
2 People Hospitalized After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Cass County, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a truck and a passenger vehicle that injured two people. The crash happened on US-12 and Union Road in Porter Township on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
Vehicles collide at Van Buren intersection as cops investigate earlier crash that seriously injured bicyclist
Two separate crashes at the same intersection in Wayne County injured multiple people on Friday morning, including a a bicyclist, officials said.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ISP looking for person who fired shots at officer in South Bend, drove off
Authorities are searching for a person accused of firing gunshots at police during an encounter late Thursday in South Bend.
abc57.com
One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Indian Ridge Boulevard near Home Depot around 7:30 a.m., according to officials on-scene. One person was injured in the crash and has been taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Sections of Indian Ridge Road are currently blocked off...
NBC Chicago
Indiana Toll Road Closed in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire Near Lake Station
Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
25-Year-Old Efrain Razo Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Dowagiac (Dowagiac, MI)
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Sunday after a pickup struck a tree. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced in case of 2015 robbery, killing of Elkhart native
A man has been sentenced for his part in the robbery and killing of Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn in her Indianapolis home, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Diano Gordon will spend 25 years in prison, with another 5 years of his sentence suspended. He pled guilty to Burglary...
athleticbusiness.com
Coach Who Solicited Minor Sentenced to Two Months Jail
A youth hockey coach in Indiana has been sentenced to two months in jail, extended supervision and he must now register as a sex offender for trying to meet a teenager for sex. Christien Joubert, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of child solicitation and was sentenced in Berrien County...
abc57.com
One arrested in robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - One man was arrested in connection with the bank robbery of 1st Source Bank on Lincolnway East Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. On Wednesday, Mishawaka Police officers and the FBI arrested 37-year-old Archie Taylor in connection with the robbery. He was arrested without incident...
