Police chase ends in Vanderburgh County cornfield
(WEHT) - Police say a man is in custody on Thursday after a car chase ended in a cornfield near Waterworks and Weinbach.
104.1 WIKY
Man Wanted In Numerous Counties Arrested
Authorities in Kentucky say a man faces criminal charges in nearly every county in the WIKY listening area. Daviess County deputies say James Martin was arrested in Vanderburgh County for theft charges having to do with a motor home. Owensboro police brought charges against Martin for buying that motor home...
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'
The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
wevv.com
'Sgt. Teddy Pig' stops by Evansville Police headquarters
Members of the Evansville Police Department had an unexpected visitor on Friday. EPD says that "Sergeant Teddy Pig" stopped by headquarters on Friday morning to make sure everyone was doing their jobs. The say Sgt. Pig was a joy to have at the station, but that he was ready to...
HCSO and EPD: Joint auto theft investigation leads to Henderson man’s arrest
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department in collaboration with the Evansville Police Department, arrested Brandon Lynn, 27, of Henderson, on Friday after receiving information about two ongoing theft investigations.
OPD trying to find woman known to change hair color
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it is trying to locate Shayla Pierce, 23, who was last seen on September 17. OPD says Pierce was last seen in Owensboro around 9:25 a.m. the day she went missing. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color and may have multiple […]
wevv.com
ISP: Tell City man behind wheel with .521% BAC
A Tell City man is facing several charges after State Police say he was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Indiana State Police say Tell City dispatch requested officers head towards the Radio Shack in Cannelton on Sunday, for a suspicious vehicle. State Police say witnesses said the man, later identified...
wevv.com
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
14news.com
Man pleads guilty in Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty as charged in a rape case, and authorities say it’s thanks to work from the cyber crimes unit at Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the...
wevv.com
Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents
A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a portion of western Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Officials with the German Township Water District (GTWD) said Friday that the precautionary boil advisory that was issued for some of its customers on Tuesday had been lifted. Customers impacted by the advisory were...
wevv.com
Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
wevv.com
North Daviess High School students take racist photo, post it on social media
A group of six students at North Daviess High School in Daviess County, Indiana, took a photo spelling out an unspeakable racial slur, while at school. This week is spirit week at the high school. Students participated in scrabble day, in which they wore letters of the alphabet on their person.
14news.com
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
WKRC
Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
Evansville Teachers Association endorses EVSC Trustee candidates
The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
wevv.com
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side
Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
wevv.com
I-165 back open in Daviess County after semi overturns, spills liquid
A portion of I-165 in Daviess County, Kentucky, is back open after being closed Friday morning due to an overturned semi. The Masonville Fire Department says its crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, along with the Daviess County Fire Department. The fire department says that the...
