Tell City, IN

104.1 WIKY

Man Wanted In Numerous Counties Arrested

Authorities in Kentucky say a man faces criminal charges in nearly every county in the WIKY listening area. Daviess County deputies say James Martin was arrested in Vanderburgh County for theft charges having to do with a motor home. Owensboro police brought charges against Martin for buying that motor home...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'

The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

'Sgt. Teddy Pig' stops by Evansville Police headquarters

Members of the Evansville Police Department had an unexpected visitor on Friday. EPD says that "Sergeant Teddy Pig" stopped by headquarters on Friday morning to make sure everyone was doing their jobs. The say Sgt. Pig was a joy to have at the station, but that he was ready to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD trying to find woman known to change hair color

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it is trying to locate Shayla Pierce, 23, who was last seen on September 17. OPD says Pierce was last seen in Owensboro around 9:25 a.m. the day she went missing. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color and may have multiple […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

ISP: Tell City man behind wheel with .521% BAC

A Tell City man is facing several charges after State Police say he was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Indiana State Police say Tell City dispatch requested officers head towards the Radio Shack in Cannelton on Sunday, for a suspicious vehicle. State Police say witnesses said the man, later identified...
TELL CITY, IN
wevv.com

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Man pleads guilty in Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty as charged in a rape case, and authorities say it’s thanks to work from the cyber crimes unit at Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents

A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a portion of western Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Officials with the German Township Water District (GTWD) said Friday that the precautionary boil advisory that was issued for some of its customers on Tuesday had been lifted. Customers impacted by the advisory were...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
HENDERSON, KY
WKRC

Police: Kentucky toddler with slain mother's body 3 days after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/WLKY/CNN Newsource) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in her home. The woman, 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez, had reportedly been dead for three days before being found; her 2-year-old daughter was found in the home, unharmed. It also appears someone else was in the house to take care of the child during that time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side

Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

