2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries
One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
lakenormanpublications.com
Clothing, accessory boutique opens in downtown space
HUNTERSVILLE – Huntersville’s first-ever downtown boutique is set to open, giving locals a place to stroll in and shop in the heart of town. The Elizabeth Steele Boutique is located directly across from town hall in the former Nationwide Insurance office at Guignard Gardens. Its position halfway between Neighborhood Café and Slice House Pizza puts its door on a busy section of sidewalk fronting Huntersville-Concord Road. Shoppers will find both men and women’s clothing, accessories like hats, sunglasses and jewelry, and even seasonal footwear and swimwear.
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
nsjonline.com
Bankrupt Charlotte development has new name
CHARLOTTE — The EpiCentre, located in tuptown Charlotte, was renamed Queen City Quarter on Tuesday by CBRE Group, which owns the 302,3424 square-foot site. WBTV reported the development will undergo several “significant” overall repairs, including maintenance to the courtyard, parking garage, patios, and roof expected to be completed by the end of the year. Developers also detail in the announcement that all public staircases and escalators will be renovated, along with new landscaping, lighting, and benches.
multihousingnews.com
TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community
Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
lakenormanpublications.com
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
'Our customers are so fabulous' | Kannapolis coffee shop and bookstore owner reflects on 5 years of business
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — New and used books of every size and variety line the shelves in Editions Coffee and Bookstore in Kannapolis. The old mill house has the same layout as it did nearly a century ago, and creaky wooden floors serve as a soundtrack as you look for the perfect read.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Review of Charlotte’s New Restaurant: Dave’s Hot Chicken
New restaurant alert; Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally opening in Charlotte!. Almost a year ago to the day, I shared with you that Charlotte would be getting a new Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Dave’s Hot Chicken. Since then, I have patiently waited and watched as the restaurant has been going up in my neighborhood in Charlotte.
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
power98fm.com
New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed
The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance
Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
Realty Today
Why Investors Are Looking To Charlotte, NC
As a real estate investor, timing and location are everything when building a successful portfolio. And right now, many savvy investors are turning their attention to Charlotte, North Carolina - one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeastern United States. What Drives Charlotte's Economy?. Several factors drive Charlotte's economy, making...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County officials advise people to stay at home amid Ian
U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of Friday evening, Ian...
kiss951.com
Popular BBQ Restaurant Expanding To Charlotte Douglas Airport
Wonderful news for BBQ lovers traveling to or from Charlotte. Axios Charlotte is reporting that Midwood Smokehouse will be opening a new location at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The local BBQ chain will take over the spot previously held by the Stock Car Cafe which is in Concourse B. Renderings of the space show that there will be a grab-and-go section as well as sit-down dining. While airports typically have an abundance of chain restaurants, it’s fun to experience the local offerings of a city on your layover. Charlotte Douglas also features Charlotte-based bars and restaurants like Captain Jacks-an OMB spinoff, Rhino Market, The Broken Spoke, Wicked Weed Brewing, and Whisky River.
