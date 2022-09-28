In the November election, Massachusetts voters in 20 House districts will tell their representatives whether or not they want lawmakers' committee votes to be made public. These legislative committee votes, often taken electronically and with no public notice, can either move bills forward in the lawmaking process, or lead to a dead end on Beacon Hill. A yes vote on this non-binding question would indicate voters want their representatives in the House to change the rules next session to make votes in committee publicly available on the Legislature's website.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO