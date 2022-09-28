ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBUR

Hurricane Ian update: Havoc and devastation across Florida

Hurricane Ian has wrought havoc across Florida. Mass power outages and property damage are widespread and the death toll — though still unconfirmed — is expected to be in the hundreds. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to WGCU's Cary Barbor for the latest.
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Hurricane Ian hits Florida coast

Hurricane Ian has wrought havoc across Florida. Mass power outages and property damage are widespread. And the death toll, though still unconfirmed, is expected to be in the hundreds. Here & Now's Robin Young goes live to WGCU's Cary Barbor for the latest.
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Florida nursing home residents face challenges as evacuations continue

As Florida's residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nursing home evacuations continue. So far, more than 3,400 residents have been removed from at least 43 facilities, according to the Florida Health Care Association. At others, generators and extra food and medical supplies are allowing patients to shelter in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WBUR

Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Inside the fight to end hunger in Massachusetts and beyond

A third of all people in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity at some point last year. This past week, the White House held its Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in hopes to end hunger. We hear from Congressman Jim McGovern, who helped organize the conference. We also speak with folks from the Greater Boston Food Bank and Cambridge's PAGU restaurant on what efforts look like on the ground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
WBUR

How midterm elections are playing out in Ohio and Arizona

Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong speak with Ohio-based political strategist Yvette Simpson and Arizona-based political strategist Lorna Romero Ferguson about the state of play in midterm elections in their states, and nationally. This segment airs on September 28, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Hurricane Ian
WBUR

Massachusetts auditor says program to help women veterans falling short

The Massachusetts auditor this week released a report saying state officials aren't doing enough to serve women veterans. Auditor Suzanne Bump found the Department of Veterans Services Women's Network had only identified 6% of the 25,000 female veterans living in Massachusetts, as of 2021. A related advisory committee also had more vacancies than members.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Mass. House committee votes are secret. What to know about a ballot question trying to change that

In the November election, Massachusetts voters in 20 House districts will tell their representatives whether or not they want lawmakers' committee votes to be made public. These legislative committee votes, often taken electronically and with no public notice, can either move bills forward in the lawmaking process, or lead to a dead end on Beacon Hill. A yes vote on this non-binding question would indicate voters want their representatives in the House to change the rules next session to make votes in committee publicly available on the Legislature's website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
WBUR

Latest MCAS results show uneven academic recovery statewide

After a pandemic plunge, results released Thursday from the state’s standardized tests from spring 2022 show a slow and mixed recovery. Those results, based on tests conducted last school year, show that across all grades and districts in Massachusetts, scores in math and science have at least stopped falling. But the same is not true for the English and language arts section.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Cannabis entrepreneurs on how to make the adult-use industry more equitable

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. There has been $3.43 billion in revenue from Massachusetts cannabis companies, but where is all the money going? Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson joins us to discuss his experience going through the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission's Social Equity Program. We also hear from Ty Gomes, whose company provides educational resources for the program.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy