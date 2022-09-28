Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
WBUR
Hurricane Ian update: Havoc and devastation across Florida
Hurricane Ian has wrought havoc across Florida. Mass power outages and property damage are widespread and the death toll — though still unconfirmed — is expected to be in the hundreds. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to WGCU's Cary Barbor for the latest.
WBUR
Hurricane Ian hits Florida coast
Hurricane Ian has wrought havoc across Florida. Mass power outages and property damage are widespread. And the death toll, though still unconfirmed, is expected to be in the hundreds. Here & Now's Robin Young goes live to WGCU's Cary Barbor for the latest.
WBUR
Florida nursing home residents face challenges as evacuations continue
As Florida's residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nursing home evacuations continue. So far, more than 3,400 residents have been removed from at least 43 facilities, according to the Florida Health Care Association. At others, generators and extra food and medical supplies are allowing patients to shelter in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBUR
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.
WBUR
First commuter electric plane takes maiden flight in Washington state
This week, an aircraft maker in Washington state successfully flew the first electric passenger plane. If approved for commercial use, it could be the future of sustainable aviation.
WBUR
Boston-area Brazilians prepare to vote for the country’s president at Mass. polls
Many of the more than 37,000 Brazilian citizens who live in New England are preparing to cast their ballots in the presidential election at Boston-area voting locations on Sunday. Massachusetts is home to one of the largest Brazilian communities in the U.S. and historically residents here have voted for right-wing...
WBUR
Inside the fight to end hunger in Massachusetts and beyond
A third of all people in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity at some point last year. This past week, the White House held its Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in hopes to end hunger. We hear from Congressman Jim McGovern, who helped organize the conference. We also speak with folks from the Greater Boston Food Bank and Cambridge's PAGU restaurant on what efforts look like on the ground.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBUR
Catholic hospital systems in Washington limit patients' reproductive care options
Nearly half of the hospital beds in Washington state are owned by Catholic hospital systems, limiting the reproductive care offered to patients. Providers at these hospitals terminate pregnancies only when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. But determining when to do so is not always clear. KUOW's...
WBUR
Vacant stores will become homes more easily under new California laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — They've become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing...
WBUR
How a Texas law could impact First Amendment rights and content moderation online
In Texas, large social media platforms may soon lose the right to moderate their own content. “It does make exceptions for harassment, for violence, censorship that is permitted under federal law Section 230 which is its own thing," law professor Alan Rozenshtein says. "But even reading those broadly ... Do...
WBUR
How midterm elections are playing out in Ohio and Arizona
Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong speak with Ohio-based political strategist Yvette Simpson and Arizona-based political strategist Lorna Romero Ferguson about the state of play in midterm elections in their states, and nationally. This segment airs on September 28, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBUR
Massachusetts auditor says program to help women veterans falling short
The Massachusetts auditor this week released a report saying state officials aren't doing enough to serve women veterans. Auditor Suzanne Bump found the Department of Veterans Services Women's Network had only identified 6% of the 25,000 female veterans living in Massachusetts, as of 2021. A related advisory committee also had more vacancies than members.
WBUR
An unusual 2024 ballot campaign takes aim at the Mass. gas tax
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We're taking things day by day (by day. By day. By day.) To the news:. Massachusetts voters have four ballot questions to...
WBUR
Report: Mass. health care costs expected to rise again after temporary pandemic drop
Health care spending in Massachusetts dropped in 2020 for the first time since implementation of a decade-old landmark cost control law, but the decline is likely a one-time outlier driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and does not reverse worrying trends, state analysts concluded in a new report. The latest annual...
WBUR
Mass. House committee votes are secret. What to know about a ballot question trying to change that
In the November election, Massachusetts voters in 20 House districts will tell their representatives whether or not they want lawmakers' committee votes to be made public. These legislative committee votes, often taken electronically and with no public notice, can either move bills forward in the lawmaking process, or lead to a dead end on Beacon Hill. A yes vote on this non-binding question would indicate voters want their representatives in the House to change the rules next session to make votes in committee publicly available on the Legislature's website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBUR
Latest MCAS results show uneven academic recovery statewide
After a pandemic plunge, results released Thursday from the state’s standardized tests from spring 2022 show a slow and mixed recovery. Those results, based on tests conducted last school year, show that across all grades and districts in Massachusetts, scores in math and science have at least stopped falling. But the same is not true for the English and language arts section.
WBUR
Cannabis entrepreneurs on how to make the adult-use industry more equitable
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. There has been $3.43 billion in revenue from Massachusetts cannabis companies, but where is all the money going? Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson joins us to discuss his experience going through the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission's Social Equity Program. We also hear from Ty Gomes, whose company provides educational resources for the program.
Comments / 0