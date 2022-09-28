ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

News-Medical.net

Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Food, vaccines, bacteria, and viruses may all prime our immune system to attack SARS-CoV-2

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, primarily causes mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness. However, some individuals with COVID-19 develop severe infections and require hospital admission. Study: Reaction of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with other pathogens, vaccines, and food antigens. Image...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records

An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection

Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID

Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Science
verywellhealth.com

Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?

Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how COVID damages the heart

University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study—featuring a small cohort—found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe said the team found while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate active healing of inflammation in cases of severe COVID-19

Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
SCIENCE

