News-Medical.net
Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Food, vaccines, bacteria, and viruses may all prime our immune system to attack SARS-CoV-2
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, primarily causes mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness. However, some individuals with COVID-19 develop severe infections and require hospital admission. Study: Reaction of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with other pathogens, vaccines, and food antigens. Image...
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
STD expert warns of an 'out of control' situation as gonorrhea and syphilis cases rise in the US
STD experts are warning of all-time-high cases of syphilis and gonorrhea. At a Monday conference, one expert called the situation "out of control." They say at-home tests, more condom use, and better STD clinics could help.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID patients show signs of autoimmune disease a year after infection
Blood samples drawn from patients with long COVID who are still suffering from fatigue and shortness of breath after a year show signs of autoimmune disease in those patients, according to a study published today in the European Respiratory Journal. Autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Signs of autoimmune disease, difficulty exercising noted 1 year after COVID
Two studies published today in the European Respiratory Journal describe long-COVID findings, one revealing signs of autoimmune disease in 41% of blood samples taken 1 year after recovery, and the other showing that 23% of patients still had exercise intolerance a year after hospital release. 41% had signs of autoimmune...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
verywellhealth.com
Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
ptproductsonline.com
Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals how COVID damages the heart
University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study—featuring a small cohort—found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe said the team found while...
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to a Communication Pathologist and Cognitive Neuroscientist
Communicative pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, PhD, says there are slew of speech patterns, visual cues, and physical signs exibited when someone isn't telling the truth. While these affectations might be able to discern if someone is lying to you, there's a bit more to it, she says. What...
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
News-Medical.net
Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate active healing of inflammation in cases of severe COVID-19
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
