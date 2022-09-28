ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Lordstown Subway to close

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local Subway shop is closing its doors.

The Subway located in the Lordstown Plaza on Tod Avenue is closing Wednesday.

The restaurant has been owned and operated by Judy and Michael Hodak for 14 years.

Michael Hodak said they were not able to negotiate an affordable lease agreement and decided to close the store and pursue other endeavors.

Hodak said he and his wife appreciate the heartfelt support from the community.

“We’ve gotten to know pretty much everyone in the community. I’ll miss seeing everyone,” Hodak said.

Hodak has invited anyone to stop by and say goodbye.

