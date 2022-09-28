Hurricane Ian has brought (temporary) peace between Biden and DeSantis

President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have put their political differences aside to work together as Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian.

Traditionally when a hurricane is slated to hit a certain state, the governor and president will speak directly over the phone to ensure they are on the same page about federal response.

But on Tuesday, DeSantis said in a press conference that the President had not called him.



"I'm happy to brief the President, if he's interested in hearing what we're doing in Florida," DeSantis said. "My view on all of this is like, you got people's lives at stake, you've got their property at stake, and we don't have time for pettiness."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden had not spoken with the Florida governor over the phone but clarified that Biden did speak with the mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

President Biden faced backlash for not calling DeSantis with some blaming it on the two's difference in political opinions.

But seemingly, the President got the memo and extended a phone call with the Florida Governor to discuss potential impacts.



DeSantis confirmed on Fox News show Hannity Tuesday evening, that the President spoke with him over the phone.

"It is my sense that the administration, you know, wants to help, I think they realize that this is a really significant storm and there's a lot of people."

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday evening.

"We all need to work together regardless of party lines, the Biden administration has approved our request for a pre-landfall declaration and did that very quickly so we're thankful for that."

DeSantis has been critical of the Biden administration in the past.

