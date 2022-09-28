Read full article on original website
Cyclone Ian: Florida Death Toll Set to Rise as Storm Heads to Virginia
The Post-Tropical Cyclone in on a path further north into Virginia, having devastated Florida on Wednesday before hitting South Carolina on Friday.
Woman Backed for Leaving Husband in Hospital During Hurricane
"By your post, sounds like you live in Florida or wherever the hurricane is hitting, someone needs to prepare," one user commented.
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
'Hero' Cameraman Helps Hurricane Ian Victims on Live TV
"We're just helping some people through the water here," said reporter Tim Lester as his cameraman Glen Ellis ran into the floods.
Videos Show Hurricane Ian's Wrath in South Carolina as Storm Makes Landfall
Hurricane Ian—now categorized as a post-tropical cyclone—made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane midday Friday.
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
Videos Show Homes 'Floating Down Streets' as Hurricane Ian Pummels Florida
While Ian has been downgraded since hitting Florida, videos have already captured record-breaking flooding brought by the storm.
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
Is Florida's Property Insurance Crisis Ron DeSantis' Achilles Heel?
Six insurance companies have shut down in Florida this year. DeSantis' opponent, Charlie Crist, has attacked him for it. Will it matter in November's election?
Florida Inmates Forced to Ride Out Hurricane Ian in Worst-Hit Area
A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Newsweek that no inmates were released and that the plan in place was successful.
Matt Gaetz Votes Against Disaster Relief Days After Hurricane Ian Hits
Only 10 Republicans voted in favor of the bill.
Hurricane Ian Death Toll 'In the Hundreds,' Says Florida Sheriff
The full impact of the gigantic storm over Florida and an exact death toll is not yet known.
