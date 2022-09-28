ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Englewood, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Camille#Southwest Florida#Florida Storm#Hurricane Ian#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Newsweek

Key Midterm States See Faster Economic Decline Than Average

Several key midterm election states have seen the economies decline by a significantly greater margin than the rest of the country, according to data published on Friday. The measure of GDP state by state showed that several key states have economies that are shrinking faster than the national average. In...
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
985M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy