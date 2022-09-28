Basset Hound Pup Finds Forever Home After 2 Failed Adoptions in Moving Clip

The adorable happy ending for a basset hound pup has gone viral online, after she was rehomed twice in seven months.

New owner Kenzie Duvall showed her dog's story in a TikTok video that is as heartbreaking as it is heartwarming. Shared on July 11, the video has gotten over 10 million views.

Duvall spotted the pup named Pearl on a Facebook post from her previous owner, who was attempting to rehome a 7-month-old basset hound who had been passed from home to home. "This would be her third home in seven months. It made me a little emotional, so I messaged the seller," wrote Duvall.

"She asked if we could come pick her up that night. I couldn't stop thinking about her," she added.

Luckily for Pearl, Duvall decided she had enough room in her four-legged family for one more. Pearl was rescued and joined beagle-mix Tilly and Rottweiler Knox.

Pearl's old collar was replaced with a new one, and she was given all the cuddles she could handle, as she was filmed in her new owners' arms. "They didn't leave her with any food or toys so off to Pet Smart," wrote Duvall.

@kenzieduvall5 Welcome home Pearl girl! #dogsoftiktok @PetSmart #bassethound #fyp #foryou #dogmom ♬ Pluto Projector - Rex Orange County

Apparently overjoyed, Pearl can be seen grinning ear-to-ear in the store with all her toys.

According to the American Humane Association, one in 10 pets adopted from a shelter were no longer in the home six months later.

Although Pearl wasn't rescued from a shelter, she was one of those dogs who didn't stay in their home for long after thinking they had found their forever place.

Pearl's first home was an elderly lady who couldn't work with her as much as she required, explained Duvall in a comment. "The home before me took her in and rehomed her to me. She just had a life change and Pearl needed a home, so I am her third and last home," she wrote.

Pearl is now healthy after having arrived with an ear infection. She's gotten up-to-date on vaccines, and she has even started day care with her furry siblings.

"She walked in like she owned the place. No fear," wrote owner Duvall. Pearl's settling in has been shared on Duvall's TikTok account, as thousands stay watching along with her progress.

"Not to be dramatic or anything but Pearl is literally to die for! She seems so happy with her friends," wrote one user.

"This made me emotional. Thank you for taking her in and taking good care of her," added another.

