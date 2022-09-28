ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Basset Hound Pup Finds Forever Home After 2 Failed Adoptions in Moving Clip

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

The adorable happy ending for a basset hound pup has gone viral online, after she was rehomed twice in seven months.

New owner Kenzie Duvall showed her dog's story in a TikTok video that is as heartbreaking as it is heartwarming. Shared on July 11, the video has gotten over 10 million views.

Duvall spotted the pup named Pearl on a Facebook post from her previous owner, who was attempting to rehome a 7-month-old basset hound who had been passed from home to home. "This would be her third home in seven months. It made me a little emotional, so I messaged the seller," wrote Duvall.

"She asked if we could come pick her up that night. I couldn't stop thinking about her," she added.

Luckily for Pearl, Duvall decided she had enough room in her four-legged family for one more. Pearl was rescued and joined beagle-mix Tilly and Rottweiler Knox.

Pearl's old collar was replaced with a new one, and she was given all the cuddles she could handle, as she was filmed in her new owners' arms. "They didn't leave her with any food or toys so off to Pet Smart," wrote Duvall.

@kenzieduvall5

Welcome home Pearl girl! #dogsoftiktok @PetSmart #bassethound #fyp #foryou #dogmom

♬ Pluto Projector - Rex Orange County

Apparently overjoyed, Pearl can be seen grinning ear-to-ear in the store with all her toys.

According to the American Humane Association, one in 10 pets adopted from a shelter were no longer in the home six months later.

Although Pearl wasn't rescued from a shelter, she was one of those dogs who didn't stay in their home for long after thinking they had found their forever place.

Pearl's first home was an elderly lady who couldn't work with her as much as she required, explained Duvall in a comment. "The home before me took her in and rehomed her to me. She just had a life change and Pearl needed a home, so I am her third and last home," she wrote.

Pearl is now healthy after having arrived with an ear infection. She's gotten up-to-date on vaccines, and she has even started day care with her furry siblings.

"She walked in like she owned the place. No fear," wrote owner Duvall. Pearl's settling in has been shared on Duvall's TikTok account, as thousands stay watching along with her progress.

"Not to be dramatic or anything but Pearl is literally to die for! She seems so happy with her friends," wrote one user.

"This made me emotional. Thank you for taking her in and taking good care of her," added another.

Newsweek has contacted Kenzie Duvall for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URXkK_0iDinVIE00
Stock image of a Basset Hound dog. A puppy named Pearl has finally found a forever home after two failed tries. Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Orange County
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers

The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#American Humane#Pup#Basset Hounds#Welcome Home#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Tiktok
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
985M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy