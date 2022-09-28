ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock The Garden music festival in Minneapolis won't return next year

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

Rock The Garden Returns To Minneapolis 01:51

Featured video is a Rock the Garden story from June.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A longtime summer favorite in Minneapolis will not be returning next year.

On Wednesday, the Walker Art Center and MPR's The Current announced the Rock the Garden festival will "retire," with this past June's event being the final installment.

Walker Executive Director Mary Ceruti and MPR President Duchesne Drew released a joint statement.

"Rock the Garden has always been focused on bringing people together through music," the statement said. "We are grateful to go out on a high note as a team. This is now a fresh opportunity to conjure up new ways to serve ambitions that drive each institution in new ways."

Details on why the event was discontinued weren't given, but both organizations say they'll work together on initiatives in the future.

The Walker Art Center launched the annual outdoor concert in 1998. It experienced a hiatus in 2004 and was relaunched in 2008 with a partnership with The Current. Then, due to the pandemic, it went on a forced hiatus in 2020 and 2021.

The festival has hosted many big name acts – both nationally and locally – over the years, including The National, Bon Iver, Feist, Poliça, Bad Bad Hats and more. In June, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Sleater-Kinney co-headlined.

